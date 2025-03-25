Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah and Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye have a beautiful friendship

The celebrity duo exchanged pleasantries at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Benedicta Gafah laughing out loud after her conversation with Richard Armah Quaye on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has consistently left a lasting impression with her stunning ensembles at various events, both within Ghana and internationally.

This was particularly evident at Richard Armah Quaye's extravagant fortieth birthday celebration, where she stood out as one of the best-dressed female celebrities in attendance.

Benedicta Gafah and Richard Quaye share a special moment at his lavish birthday party. Photo credits: @empress_dictabee and @ghkwaku.

In a captivating video shared by blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram, the Kumawood actress was seen engaging warmly with Ghanaian billionaire Richard Armah Quaye at the lavish birthday bash.

The two shared a delightful moment, filled with laughter, as Benedicta Gafah couldn't contain her amusement while Richard Armah Quaye leaned in to whisper something playful into her ear.

Benedita Gafah gracefully placed her hands on Richard Armah Quaye's shoulder, showcasing not only her poise but also the friendship between them.

Meanwhile, Richard Armah Quaye took a moment to greet several distinguished members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club, highlighting the event's exclusivity and the high-profile guests present.

The atmosphere was lively, with an air of celebration that perfectly complemented the opulence of the gathering.

Richard Armah Quaye chills with Benedicta Gafah

Some social media users have commented on Richard Armah Quaye and Benedicta Gafah's viral video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

terama_bambi

"Hajia 4real will come back ooo if not out already, tread with caution.😂😂 Peace and love."

charitymensah_official

"Is how she removed her friend's hand at her back for me 😂😂😂😂 I’m talking from experience."

Boahemaacute

"This is nice 💯💯❤️now we know she wasn’t doing self arrangement.. moanni awu😂."

afiabrago_appiah

"So this is the actual video, not the half video people were posting ❤️."

jonathankofikusi

"It's looks like they have a special bond."

kwame_the_tourist

"Kwamefo) de3 we don’t play with our drinks 🍺 😂😂😂."

nathanielnyarko16

"I must wash my hands very well without a dirt. These are great Men.🙏."

sarponggladys364

"Ghana ankasa is another country on its own 😂😂😂and the citizens too dey another level 😂😂."

The video of Benedicta Gafah and Richard Armah Quaye is below:

Benedicta Gafah rocks a white outfit

Ghanaian style influencer Benedicta Gafah looked effortlessly chic in an off-shoulder top and matching tailored-to-fit pants.

The screen diva wore a frontal lace ponytail that reached her backside. The gorgeous actress looked flawless in heavy makeup and glossy lipstick.

She wore beautiful stud earrings and a different set of bangles to accessorise her look. Benedicta Gafah wore black pointed high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah gives a lecture at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah, who turned heads with her blue ensemble at a KNUST seminar.

At the viral student event, the fashionista looked gorgeous in a chic ensemble that exuded elegance and decency.

Benedicta Gafah's impeccable beauty and sophisticated hairstyle have become the talk of the town

