On February 2nd, the Ghana Premier League (GPL) was marred by a tragic incident that shook the entire football community in the West African nation.

A match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, held at the Nsoatre Prof Koramansah Park, ended in the shocking death of a Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley, with a former Kotoko board member hailing the late supporter as the club's most amazing fan of all-time.

The incident not only brought pain to the bereaved family and the Ghanaian football fraternity but also raised serious concerns about fan safety and the general security environment surrounding the league.

In response to the tragedy, Nsoatreman FC withdrew from the GPL, after playing their last GPL game against Samartex on March 10 in Bibiani, citing safety concerns. Furthermore, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since implemented Enhanced Matchday Security Protocols 2025 to ensure such an incident never occurs again.

The devastating murder of Pooley in Nsoatre

The fateful match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko, which eventually ended 1-0 in favout of the home team, began as a routine encounter in the Ghana Premier League. However, it quickly escalated into a nightmare for both teams and their supporters.

As the game was ongoing, an altercation broke out, which ultimately led to the fatal stabbing of Nana Pooley. The fan, who was seen lying at the entrance of the stadium, had been attacked, and eventually confimed dead upong arival at hospital. One Daniel Febiri has since been identified by the Ghana Police Service as the key suspect, though he is yet to be apprehended.

Pooley, who was in the prime of his life, struggled for his life as he was left to bleed, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical attention.

The incident was not only devastating for Pooley's family but also for the entire Kotoko fanbase and all football fanatics in the country. The fact that such violence occurred during a football match, an event that should bring people together, was deeply troubling and left a scar on the integrity and credibility of the Ghana Premier League.

Nsoatreman FC’s withdrawal from the League

In the wake of the fatal stabbing, Nsoatreman FC took the unprecedented step of withdrawing from the Ghana Premier League, communicating their decision to the GFA on March 14. The club issued a statement citing safety concerns for their players, officials, and fans. The club of ex-Sunyani West MP Ignatius Baffour Awuah made the key decision to step away from the league which generated widespread discussion.

For Nsoatreman FC, withdrawing from the competition was a painful but necessary decision to protect the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the club. The club’s management expressed concerns over the ability to ensure a safe environment for their players and officials amid the heightened tensions following the tragic events, even though the GFA said it unsuccesffully tried to find an amicable solution to ensure the team's continuation in the Ghanaian elite league.

Daniel Afadzwu reveals cab attack in Sunyani

Daniel Afadzwu, a goalkeeper and captain for Nsoatreman FC, in an inerview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, spoke out about his own personal experience following the incident.

Afadzwu chillingly revealed that he was attacked by a passenger in a cab while in Sunyani. The passenger allegedly accused him and his team of being responsible for Pooley's death, leading to a confrontation.

''I do not think I can wear Nsoatreman jersey to Baba Yara Stadium. Even here in Sunyani, I was atatcked by a passenger who accused us of killing the supporter (Nana Pooley). I used to train, but whenever I went there to train, some individuals come around to insult me. If I were the club manager, I would not have allowed the team to play Samartex in Bibiani. Some of us have never seen a gun before, but on that day, we nearly had one aimed at us, and when we got to Bibiani, some of the players began to cry.'' Daniel Afadzwu said.

While the talented custodian was fortunate to escape without harm, the incident underlined the volatile atmosphere surrounding the tragic death and the sense of anger that had been stoked among some supporters.

As for Asante Kotoko, Dr. Ogum Narteh's side clinched wins against Legon Cities and Basake Holy Stars as well as recording stalemates versus Samartex and Young Apostles to go top of the Ghana Premier League with 42 points after 2 games.

While, the GFA has decided to award any opponent scheduled to play the Nsoatre-based side following their withdrawal on March 14, the Porcupine Warriors would not benefit from such activation of the GFA regulations given they had already contested their two league fixtures against Nsoatreman this season.

Meanwhile, experienced and respected sports journalist Precious Semevor, who is also GFA-accredited Venue Media Officer, in an exclusive chat with Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, raised concerns about the number of people to be rendered jobless by the decision of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

''I am worried about the number of peoplewho are out of jobs due to the team's withdrawal and collapse, from the players to the officials to the auxiliary workers at the huge facility attached to the Nsoatreman stadium.'' Precious Semevor said.

Alleged gun attack aganinst Nsoatreman FC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the speculated gun attack against the team bus of Nsoatreman en route to their Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex in Bibiani on March 10, 2025.

