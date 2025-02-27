Media personality MzGee has issued a statement about the status of her marriage and the identity of her new child

The UTV show host established that her former husband Raymond Acquah was not the father of the baby

MzGee's announcement has triggered conversations on social media about who the father might be

Until February 26, Ghanaians thought Gloria Akpene Nyarku popularly known as MzGee was married to Joy News journalist and lawyer Raymond Acquah.

Raymond Acquah is one of Ghana's well-celebrated journalists with a wealth of experience in media and broadcasting. He is known for his exceptional storytelling and in-depth investigative journalism with Joy FM.

According to MzGee, she and her husband have been separated for three years. They married in 2017 in a high-flying ceremony with celebrities like Nana Aba Anamoah, etc present as guests.

She shared a vlog begging blogs to refrain from associating her with the journalist and former husband.

"My name is Gloria Akpene Nyarku. I have no documentation that bears the name Acquah. I know once upon a time you knew of a certain Raymond Acquah whom I was married to. Unfortunately, I have been separated from Raymond Acquah for three years."

MzGee sheds light on son's identity

In her vlog, MzGee confirmed that her son was not fathered by Raymond Acquah contrary to what many expected.

The UTV show host referred to her former husband as "a certain Mr Acquah" - a description many thought was disingenuous.

Her remarks triggered numerous conversations about who the father of her child could be and whether she was in another relationship.

Several names of her colleagues at UTV have popped up but MzGee has yet to confirm or deny those reports.

After severe backlash, the TV presenter issued a statement apologising to her former husband and clarifying her relationship status. She said,

"Please, I am NOT married. Oh please! I’ve got massive respect for Raymond Acquah. I didn’t think of the word ‘certain’ in that light. I’m very sorry if it sounded derogatory. Sincerely but for the paternity of my child, you won’t have heard a word from me so please ignore the grammar."

MzGee's former husband gets law degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Raymond Acquah graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Financial Markets Law and Regulation from the University of Ghana, marking a proud moment in his career and education.

The announcement of Raymond's latest educational milestone was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers who admired his dedication and hard work.

When he graduated, MzGee was abroad as an expectant mother trying to deliver her first child safely.

