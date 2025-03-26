Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah designed a new dress specially for Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party

The screen queen's fashion designer earned a pay raise for making her glow at the star-studded event in Accra

Social media users commented on Benedicta Gafah's stylish outfit and hairstyle as she dazzled among the celebs

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah introduced a new fashion trend at Richard Quaye's lavish birthday party at Black Star Square on March 22, 2025.

The famous actress wore a magnificent gown that highlighted her curves to the star-studded event of the year, celebrating the entrepreneur turning 40.

Benedicta Gafah looks gorgeous in a black gown at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye’s birthday party. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah looked splendid in an off-shoulder gown designed with pearls, unlike any design at the event.

The fashion designer created a unique look by using pearls to design her sleeves that place more emphasis on her small waist.

Benedicta Gafah, who has constantly been referred to as an African Barbie, wore a frontal lace blonde hairstyle.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick to enhance her facial features.

She accessorised her look with stud earrings, a diamond necklace and a stylish bracelet to elude confidence at the event.

Benedicta Gafah models in a black gown

Social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's custom-made gown for Richard Quaye's birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their reactions below:

esi_sika_30 stated:

"Very pretty but why are they holding her like that."

Lizzyaddai stated:

"Wooow I Like Your Outfit My Princess, The Best Outfit So Far You Rock 😍❤️."

Ms. Ocansey stated:

"She would have been more comfortable without those hacksaw blades."

Bessb3at stated:

"Beautiful dress."

therealopambour

"You look pretty 😍."

uncle_ebo_quainoo

"Mama Obinim don drop. 😂."

gh_qwameskit198

"This girl too fyn 😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥."

gattypers

"Bene so far got the best outfit 😍."

sandybaby.ae

"Simple makeup by Dictabee."

maamekwa

"Beautiful woman 😍."

daavi_sela

"The way the chairs are out together no,is she sure this dress won't chook anybody's arm?."

The photos of Benedicta Gafah from the event are below:

Benedicta Gafah works out in style

Benedicta Gafah also previously inspired her followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle by posting her workout videos on Instagram.

The gym enthusiast looked classy in stylish sportswear and elegant sneakers to style her look as she hit the gym to lose some weight.

The talented actor shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"I’ve been religiously working out for a few weeks now towards my next project. And I felt inspired this morning after my workout session. so I decided to share some slides. Training + calorie deficit always does the magic for me."

The video of Benedicta Gafah working out is below:

Benedicta Gafah chills with Richard Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benedicta Gafah's relationship with Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

The celebrity duo looked adorable together as they chatted at the entrepreneur's lavish birthday party over the weekend.

Social media users commented on the viral video of the two celebs that Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku posted on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh