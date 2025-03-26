Michy in a video she shared on her Instagram page played a game of ampe with some street children she met and put smiles on their faces

In the video, the musician and entrepreneur seemed to be having a great time as she hopped and threw her feet alongside the kids per the rules of the game

Ghanaians who chanced upon the video found it heartwarming and gave props to Michy for her friendly and humble nature

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Michy won the hearts of Ghanaians when she played ampe with a group of street children.

The video on her Instagram page showed her fully engaged in the traditional Ghanaian game, jumping and clapping alongside the excited kids. In the caption of the video, she wrote:

"Sometimes, life’s best lessons come when we simply play. ❤️ Don’t take life too seriously—have faith like a child! ✨ – Matthew 18:3."

Dressed casually in a green outfit, Michy appeared to be enjoying herself as she followed the game’s fast-paced movements.

The children cheered and laughed as she played the game with them. Many Ghanaians who saw the video praised her for her humility and desire to connect with the streets. They also commended her for taking the time to bring smiles to the faces of the children.

Ampe is a traditional Ghanaian game mostly played by girls, involving jumping, clapping, and quick foot movements.

The game is played between two or more people, with one player leading while the other follows. The goal is to predict the opponent’s foot movement, and the winner continues to lead. The game demands great agility, rhythm, and quick thinking to emerge victorious.

Though it originated in Ghana, ampe has gained popularity in other African countries. In Benin, it is called Bountou and has been structured into an organised sport. Over the years, there have been efforts to push for ampe to gain more recognition beyond Ghana.

In 2019, Joyce Mahama, President of the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), announced that ampe was being pushed as a recognised sport and a traditional sport for the 2023 African Games hosted in Ghana.

Michy playing ampe with kids warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lil_dicky_31 commented:

"A kind, caring mother ❤️😍 My love for you will never depart."

ray.shaggy said:

"Beautiful, pls I am still looking for the job."

trudy.2019 commented:

"She chose peace ❤️ and it’s beautiful."

Hawalina wrote:

"A feeling of God. I beg goosebumps dey catch me🥰❤️I love her."

Ohemaa said:

"They are scoring you ooooooo our Queen."

Pablo Lewis commented:

"Queen, we love you from South Africa."

Michy sells fruit juice by the roadside

Michy, in a video, was spotted selling fruit juice by the roadside, and it stirred reactions from Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician rocked an apron as she served customers who showed up to her stall.

Ghanaians were impressed by her new business venture and praised her for her industrious nature.

