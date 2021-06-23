Sailor Moon characters: list of top 10 favourite characters

The Sailor Scouts is made of a diverse group of girls, with each character bringing their uniqueness to the story. The variety of characters in the series shows that girl power can take many forms. Who are the Sailor Moon characters?

Sailor Moon narrates the story of a team of magical and powerful soldiers. Each of them represents a plant in the Solar System as led by the princess of the Moon Kingdom. All of them work together as a team to protect the solar system from all forms of evil and injustices.

Why was Sailor Moon banned? It was banned after the expiry of the series rights. It was amidst disputes between Toei Animation and Naoko Takeuchi. However, its selection of the main characters, antagonists, and supporting characters made it stand out. Here is a list of the top 10 favourite Sailor Moon characters names.

1. Sailor Saturn

Saturn is one of the Sailor Moon main characters and one of the strongest beings in the universe. She uses her Silence Glaive weapon in turning the entire planet to dust. She has the powers to reset the evolution of the planet's civilization to zero without uttering a single word.

Some of the powerful things she has done include:

Destroying the whole star system.

Creating a protective shield.

Disorienting mist.

After the destruction and rebirth of the entire universe, she sacrifices herself for the greater good. While other scouts use their powers in enjoying life, she instead offers her joy. Even though her powers seem destructive and terrifying, Sailor Saturn is a selfless hero.

2. Sailor Moon

Who is the most hated Sailor Moon character? Sailor Moon is among the most hated characters. The hatred arises from her initial character as a lazy crybaby. In the end, she is determined to become elegant and gain more powers.

Being one of the main characters, she is a representation of rebirth and hope. She has a pure heart, and she is filled with the power of love. She is capable of reviving the whole universe together with its dwellers. However, doing that could cause her death.

3. Sailor Venus

Venus is one of the most significant female Sailor Moon characters in the series. Before her, there existed the Manga series known as the Codename: Sailor V. However, she was the first Scout to awaken with the help of her guardian cat Artemis.

The series follows her adventure before the awakening of all the other Sailor Scouts. Even though she solely fought all the villains alone, she is willing to leave that identity behind and assume her new role as Sailor Venus. She stands out as the most dedicated character in protecting Sailor Moon.

4. Sailor Uranus

Among all Sailor Moon characters, Sailor Uranus stands out as a unique character. Compared with the others, she is more masculine thus often mistaken for being a boy on numerous occasions. She has one of the three ancient talismans, a sword.

All her powers revolve around the sky, wind, and earth. Sailor Uranus has a form of precognition in that she can sense the supernatural activity in the shifting winds. Additionally, she has powerful physical strength and speed.

5. Sailor Galaxia

Among all Sailor Moon characters villains, she appears as the main Villain in the final arc of the series. Apart from Sailor Moon, she is the most potent Sailor Scout in the whole galaxy. Unlike other sailors, she regularly uses her powers to cause evil and harm to others.

Galaxia has the Sapphire Crystal, which is the primary source of destruction in the galaxy. This enables her to store as well as fire energy blast all over the universe. To become more potent than the rest, she steals crystals from the other Sailor Scouts.

6. Sailor Pluto

Sailor Pluto is known as the Guardian of the Space-Time Door, which is the gateway to the Fourth Dimension. She takes her job seriously, thus leading a lonely life to perform her duties well. She vows to murder anyone who attempts to bring the violation to the underworld.

Does Pluto die in Sailor Moon? Yes, she does. She can stop time even though she is forbidden from doing so as using this power will cost her life. However, in the Black Moon Arc, Sailor Pluto uses the forbidden power. She saves the entire Solar System at the cost of her own life.

7. Sailor Mars

Sailor Mars is a magical guardian of the Solar System who is also popular as a Shinto shrine maiden. She has exceptional spiritual training that gives her precognitive abilities and powers for the exorcism of the evil spirits.

She is one of the few characters with powers even in their civilian form. After her transformation to Sailor Mars, she gains powerful magical attacks based on fire, such as the powerful Mars Flame Sniper move.

8. Sailor Neptune

Sailor Neptune stands out from the rest for being the only Sailor Scout even awakened on earth without receiving help from a guardian cat or any other Sailor Scout. Her string psychic powers enabled her to revive herself.

She possesses the Deep Aqua Mirror Ancient Talisman powers. As a civilian, Sailor Neptune is famous for being an artistic and skilled cello player. In comparison to the other Sailor Scouts, she appears as more of an antihero.

9. Sailor Chibi Chibi

Cosmos makes an appearance in the final arc of the Manga. She comes from a distant future where she is engaged in an endless battle with the entity Chaos, which is the source of all evil and darkness in the galaxy.

She comes back in the form of a young baby known as Sailor Chibi Chibi. The toddler tries to convince Moon to harm Chaos. She has limitless magical strength. She can block an attack from the most potent Sailor Scout in the galaxy.

10. Sailor Jupiter

Sailor Jupiter is the most physically powerful Sailors of the Inner Solar System. She is strong enough to pick up and slam a Youma to the ground before she even transformed into the form of a Scout.

She is well trained in mixed martial arts, and in addition to her strength, she has powerful and unique magical attacks based around thunder and nature. In civilian form, she has a gentle personality and always stands up to bullies for others girls.

Sailor Moon characters, main, antagonists and supporting have played a significant role in the success of this informative adventure series. The show is made of ten superheroines who work tirelessly to defend the galaxy.

