Habiba Sinare, in a social media post, penned a heartfelt message to her husband, Akeju and shared beautiful photos

The socialite expressed her undying love for Ajeku, stating how integral he had become in her life

Many Ghanaians thronged to Habiba Sinare's social media post to share positive reactions

Ghanaian socialite and actress Habiba Sinare has praised her US-based Nigerian husband Abass K.M Akeju on social media.

Habiba Sinare praises her husband, Abass K.M. Akeju, as she dropped photos of them together. Photo source: @_sinare

Source: Instagram

Habiba took to her official Instagram page to pen a heartfelt message to her husband, Akeju and shared beautiful photos of them having fun at a public event abroad.

In the photos, Habiba Sinare beamed with a smile as she enjoyed spending quality time with her Yoruba husband.

In the caption of the social media post, the socialite expressed her undying love for Ajeku, stating how integral he had become in her life. She also expressed gratitude for the life they had been building since they got married.

She wrote:

"Grateful for this beautiful little life we’re building together in a world that isn’t always kind. You make everything feel simpler, every moment more special, and every difficulty lighter. You are everything and more🥰. Alhamdulillah for love, laughter, and a partner like you. Always and forever my love."

Habiba Sinare with her ex-husband Abdul Majeed Waris during their marriage. Photo source: @_sinare

Source: Instagram

Habiba Sinare tied the knot with Abass K.M Akeju, a US-based Nigerian music executive, more than five years after her marriage with Ghanaian international footballer Abdul Majeed Waris collapsed in 2017.

The couple got married a few weeks after Abbas K.M Akeju made a romantic proposal to her at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana.

The actress announced her marriage in multiple social media posts and shared some of her wedding photos without providing additional details in October 2024.

Before tying the knot with Ajeku, Habiba Sinare courted attention after she made some controversial remarks about Northern men while speaking about her divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Majeed Waris, in an interview.

The socialite vowed not to marry a man from the northern part of Ghana following the end of her relationship with the footballer, claiming that they were difficult to live with. She later apologised after receiving backlash from many Ghanaians.

She also accused Majeed of being devoted to his family and football career than he was to her, and that various attempts to make him pay attention to her failed.

Check out Habiba Sinare's social media post below:

Reactions to Habiba Sinare praising her husband

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

dreamy_szn commented:

"The cutest Muslim couple on IG fr. Masha Allah.😍."

queen_tesla6 said:

"I pray I get a peaceful man too because my heart is tired 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

hb_jallo87 commented:

"Alhamdulillah always. May Allah continue to protect this Union🤲❤️🙏."

iam_sunmi_sola said:

"My gorgeous people 😍❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh