A Plus has slammed members of Ashanti youth groups for their threat to close down a church owned by Dag Heward-Mills

In his estimation, there are more pressing matters that need the attention of the groups

An audio leaked last week of Heward-Mills 'insulting' the Asantehene

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz and political circles as A-Plus, has slammed Ashanti Youth groups threatening to close down churches founded by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills for his comments about the Asantehene.

In a video posted on Twitter, A-Plus questioned the stance of the groups when there are a lot of pressing issues facing the people of the Ashanti Region.

Gyimie nkooaa; A-Plus blasts Ashanti Youth groups over Otumfuo Heward-Mills matter. Photo source: Instagram (@kwameaplus)

"The roads in your region are terrible, but you won't organize a press conference telling the government to fix it. How about telling the government that Kumasi is the place where gold is mined, but our roads aren't good. That doesn't concern you?" stated Obeng.

Last week, there was an audio leak of Heward-Mills, the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, describing Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II as a 'useless' king for not leaving any legacy except the celebration of funerals and anniversaries.

He has since apologised, claiming that he made the statements some 20 years ago, and regrets what was said.

