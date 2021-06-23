Instead of waiting endlessly for white-collar jobs, some graduates have taken to the farming occupation many of their colleagues often look down on.

Interestingly, they are doing well and even making a fortune in their respective farming ventures.

YEN.com.gh presents you with some brilliant youths who upon finishing their university education are great farmers.

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

These smart graduates are hitting it big in farming Photo Credit: Chimezie Ezeani, Williams Eke

Source: UGC

1. Agripreneur Segun Adegoke

One of such successful farmers is Segun Adegoke. The young man said he was exposed to farming at age 10 by his grandmum.

The 27-year-old has made a fortune and currently runs Baay Farms located in Lagos.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he said he never expected to go full time into it but now, it has placed him before kings.

2. Farmer Ideba Edu Ele

Ideba Edu Ele is a mass communications graduate who makes her living as a farmer. She grows cassava and makes garri out of it which is subsequently put up for sale.

The Cross River indigene told YEN.com.gh that she had resorted to farming when job hunting was unsuccessful.

Now, she wants to scale up and take her farming to a new height.

3. Farmer Williams Eke Chibuzor

Williams Eke Chibuzor who finished from Imo State University, Owerri is a fast-growing cucumber farmer.

At the moment, his booming cucumber business is the rave of the moment in Owerri where he has a retinue of clientele.

4. Farmer Chimezie Ezeani

Chimezie Ezeani is another Nigerian youth who is doing well as a farmer.

The 32-year-old graduate of Imo State University told YEN.com.gh that his grandmother made him fall in love with farming.

This is as he used to accompany her to the farm as a young boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen News