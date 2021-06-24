A Ghanaian has been detained in Turkey for arms smuggling

The suspect was trying to smuggle the gun to Ghana

He was arrested upon a tipoff

Turkish authorities have arrested a Ghanaian for attempting to smuggle guns into Ghana, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

The 37-year-old suspect named only as W.O was arrested upon a tipoff, Daily Sabah reports.

Citing a police statement, the outlet reports that 17 pistols that the suspect intended to smuggle into Ghana have been confiscated during the operation on June 17, 2021.

According to Daily Sabah, the suspect had been indicted in Ghana already for arms smuggling.

The suspect had intended to send a package containing the pistols via a parcel delivery service in Istanbul’s Fatih suburb.

Meanwhile, Police in the Eastern Region also intercepted pump action guns and several live cartridges from a vehicle at Adeiso, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

The interception comes at a time the country seems to be experiencing heightened insecurity.

According to a report sighted on Starrfm.com.gh, the guns and the live cartridges were intercepted from a Mitsubishi Pickup with registration number GE 7191-19.

The driver of the vehicle, Klutse Kofi, has since been detained. The car reportedly belongs to a sand winning company. A search of the car led to the disclosure of four Pump Action guns with 78 live cartridges.

Okyenhene’s mining task force shot two persons

This is coming on the back of reports that members of a local mining task force have reportedly shot two people at Adeiso in the Upper West Akyim District of the Eastern Region.

They are Razak Hassan, 25, and Bright Apaw, 30.

According to a report sighted on Myjoyonline.com, the two are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Adeiso Police command has so far arrested three persons in connection with the shooting.

Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, set up the local task force, reportedly invaded several land-winning concessions, and unleashed mayhem on workers after they had resisted them.

The task force was created to aid the government’s effort in fighting illegal mining in every form by the Okyenhene.

The local anti-illegal mining task force has been accused of stealing cash of more than ¢90,000 after they attacked the concession and the workers, Myjoyonline.com reports.

Atewa galamseyers granted bail

In related crime news, the illegal miners arrested in the Atewa Forest have been granted bail.

The Koforidua Circuit Court’ B’ admitted each of them to bail of GHc350,000 with two sureties to be justified, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

It will be recalled the 32 accused persons took the nation by surprise when they said they were sanctioned to mine in the Atewa forest by the presidency.

They made the bombshell disclosure on Monday, May 24, 2021, after the court presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei denied them bail, YEN.com.gh reported earlier.

