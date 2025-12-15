A cargo truck carrying illegal firecrackers caught fire at Buduburam on December 13, 2025, causing panic but no casualties

The GNFS, despite equipment challenges, swiftly responded and extinguished the blaze with help from Kasoa reinforcements

Authorities linked the fire to improper storage and confirmed a violation of Executive Instrument (E.I.) 21 of 1999

A potential catastrophe was narrowly averted on Saturday evening, December 13, 2025, after a cargo truck caught fire at Buduburam.

A cargo truck carrying firecrackers suffers a fire outbreak at Buduburam. Photo credit: Buduburam. Image source: X

Source: UGC

According to the report, the cargo truck was transporting illegal hazardous materials before it caught fire.

The Ghana national Fire Service (GNFS) was said to have successfully extinguished the blaze, which involved a shipment of firecrackers, preventing what could have been a massive explosion.

It was reported that no casualties were recorded in the incident.

Truck catches fire at Buduburam

According to the GNFS, a distress call was received at approximately 8:16 pm. Personnel from the Buduburam Fire Station responded immediately, despite facing a significant logistical challenge.

The fire service disclosed that they could not arrive at the scene much faster because their primary fire engine was out of service.

The initial crew, led by Station Officer II Takyi, displayed remarkable resourcefulness by attacking the flames with portable fire extinguishers. Their quick thinking contained the fire and prevented it from consuming the entire vehicle while they awaited backup.

Reinforcements from the Kasoa Fire Station arrived shortly after, and through combined efforts, the fire was fully extinguished by 10:29 pm.

Preliminary investigations by fire officials suggested that the fire was caused by spontaneous ignition due to improper storage of the volatile cargo.

Authorities confirmed that the truck was transporting firecrackers and other hazardous goods in direct violation of Executive Instrument (E.I.) 21 of 1999, which strictly regulates the conveyance of such materials.

A cargo truck carrying firecrackers goes up in flames at Buduburam. Photo credit: Buduburam. Image source: X

Source: UGC

While the truck suffered smoke damage, the vehicle itself was largely salvaged. The incident has been handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation into the illegal transport of the goods.

Following the incident, the GNFS has issued a stern warning to transporters and the general public to strictly adhere to safety protocols regarding hazardous materials to avoid future tragedies.

Watch the video of the incident shared on Instagram below:

Source: YEN.com.gh