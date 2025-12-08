Lumba’s Abusuapanyin 'Tupac's' Big House and Fleet of Cars Surface
Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanyin Tupac, has recently become one of the most discussed personalities in Ghana since the demise of the highlife legend.
Much of the attention has centred on the ongoing controversies surrounding the death of legendary musician Daddy Lumba and the disagreements within the family.
However, a rare glimpse into the private life of Abusuapanyin Tupac is now changing public perception and showing a man who has lived a life of hard work, success, and remarkable achievement.
Blogger tours Abusuapanyin 'Tupac's' house
A blogger, Akwesi Pireman, recently visited Abusuapanyin Tupac’s home.
Ghanaians blast Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over funeral announcement without Daddy Lumba’s immediate family
The house radiates success. It features a large, well-maintained yard and an overall atmosphere that suggests he seems to have built everything from the ground up.
The blogger showed Abusuapanyin Tupac’s car collection. He has a Mercedes-Benz, a Jeep, and a Volkswagen parked there.
The blogger’s video did more than showcase a man who has succeeded; it showed a leader who is confident and composed.
Abusuapanyin’s wealth counters stereotypes about him
For many Ghanaians, this tour was the first time they had seen Abusuapanyin Tupac outside of all the media controversies.
The Daddy Lumba death drama had created confusion, leading some people to jump to conclusions. Some believed he was trying to gain something and wasn’t being honest. But the tour is changing that narrative.
Many now see that he’s not a desperate man but someone who has already secured a comfortable life for himself and his family.
Even as the Lumba family issues continue, this glimpse at Abusuapanyin Tupac reminds everyone that there’s more to him than disagreements and arguments.
Check out some comments below:
CharlesKT commented:
"Nowadays, it’ll take you years abroad before you can own a place like this. I’m not even sure those family rebels have this in Ghana."
Akwasi Malolo commented:
"I like the yellow Benz..Bobra pa car wow❤❤."
queenekuadiva commented:
"He has done well at his age, but he should have done the needful and not sold his dignity for money."
asantestanford commented:
"Congratulations because it was not easy to put up this house in his youthful days."
Kaakyire Nana Abena commented:
"This is even one of his houses 🥰🥰🥰🥰."
Watch the video of Abusuapanyin Tupac's residence below:
Abusuapanyin breaks silence on Lumba's estate
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanyin had opened up about the matters arising after the late highlife singer's death.
The family head found it necessary to comment on the late singer's estate while addressing the rift between his surviving relatives.
In a video, he shed light on Daddy Lumba's plans concerning how his properties should be distributed.
