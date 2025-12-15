Antoine Semenyo came under fire from Manchester United fans after they called for him to be sent off for shoving Diogo Dalot during a heated encounter

The Black Stars forward ended a two-month goal drought in the match and escaped a red card for the incident involving Dalot

Social media quickly lit up with United supporters insisting that Semenyo’s aggressive action should have resulted in a dismissal

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo found himself at the centre of controversy during Bournemouth’s clash with Manchester United after a tense incident involving defender Diogo Dalot.

The 25-year-old forward was involved in a heated exchange that left fans and pundits questioning the referee’s judgement.

Antoine Semenyo Under Fire as Man United Fans Demand Red Card for Dalot Incident

The game saw United take the lead early on through Amad Diallo’s 13th-minute goal, but Semenyo quickly responded.

Taking a pass from Adam Smith on the right, he charged forward and calmly finished past goalkeeper Senne Lammens to level the score.

His goal was a reminder of his growing influence, despite a goal drought since his brace against Fulham on October 3.

However, just minutes later, Semenyo found himself embroiled in controversy. Semenyo leapt to win an aerial duel, but Dalot mischievously opted not to challenge but to shove the Ghanaian.

The incident did not sit well with Semenyo, who went into beast mode and push the Manchester United defender firmly on the neck.

Such an action typically falls under violent conduct and is punishable by a straight red card. Yet, referee Simon Hooper showed leniency, issuing only a yellow card to both players.

This decision stirred immediate backlash. Manchester United supporters, in particular, flooded social media with calls for harsher punishment, highlighting perceived inconsistencies in officiating standards.

Many questioned why Semenyo escaped a sending off, especially when contrasted with other incidents where similar or lesser fouls have led to dismissals.

Premier League Fans Demand Consistency in Officiating

The incident reignited broader debates over refereeing consistency and the effectiveness of VAR in the Premier League.

Some users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed frustration, citing double standards in how disciplinary actions are enforced.

@qasimirfan16 argued:

"That’s a red card all day long and this is why VAR is clueless and if this was Casemiro they would have sent him off. Inconsistency of VAR every single season."

Others echoed the sentiment, with @IHM223 stating,

"Clear red."

Criticism also targeted the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), accusing them of corruption and bias. @Utdstandchamp wrote:

"With the VAR review, that should have been red card. Corrupt PGMOL as always."

Meanwhile, @GideonOAA pointed out a lack of uniformity:

"VAR called the ref back after about 3 minutes of play to come and look at Casemiro’s offense but they went silent on this one when it was so clear and everyone saw it. Corrupt Refs."

For Semenyo, the incident added a layer of tension to an otherwise impactful performance.

