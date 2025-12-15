Atiwa East MCE Ernest Ntim Sentenced to Jail After Being Cited for Contempt in Galamsey Case
The Koforidua High Court 2 has sentenced the Atiwa Municipal Chief Executive, Ernest Ntim, to eight days in jail for contempt amid the ongoing case about his role in illegal mining activities in the Eastern Region.
Ntim has been accused of destroying farmlands, polluting the Koben River, and contaminating a key water source relied on by several communities.
GBC News reported that the sentence was delivered on Monday, December 15, following multiple adjournments.
The court held that the illegal mining operations caused extensive environmental damage and posed a serious threat to local livelihoods.
Ntim was cited for contempt of court after he allegedly continued engaging in galamsey activities despite an existing injunction application before the court.
The judgment underscores the judiciary’s firm stance against illegal mining and environmental degradation, particularly involving public officials.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.