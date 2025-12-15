The Koforidua High Court 2 has sentenced the Atiwa Municipal Chief Executive, Ernest Ntim, to eight days in jail for contempt amid the ongoing case about his role in illegal mining activities in the Eastern Region.

Ntim has been accused of destroying farmlands, polluting the Koben River, and contaminating a key water source relied on by several communities.

Atiwa Municipal Chief Executive, Ernest Ntim, i fighting allegations that he is involved in Galamsey

GBC News reported that the sentence was delivered on Monday, December 15, following multiple adjournments.

The court held that the illegal mining operations caused extensive environmental damage and posed a serious threat to local livelihoods.

Ntim was cited for contempt of court after he allegedly continued engaging in galamsey activities despite an existing injunction application before the court.

The judgment underscores the judiciary’s firm stance against illegal mining and environmental degradation, particularly involving public officials.

