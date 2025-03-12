Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has posted a video to celebrate her son's birthday

The celebrity mother and her son looked adorable together in the beautiful outfit, which is trending on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's son Mystery's birthday cake on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, widely known as Asantewaa, recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram to commemorate her son’s first birthday.

This touching montage captures various moments, beginning with the real-life drama of her being rushed to the hospital for his delivery and extending through the precious milestones of his early development, including his first attempts at crawling and walking.

TikToker Asantewaa's son, Mystery, celebrates his first birthday in style. Photo credit: @_asantewaa.

In this beautifully edited video, Asantewaa features her family members joyously celebrating the occasion, serving her handsome baby son a delightful feast while singing heartfelt songs to him. The infectious laughter and warmth of their interactions highlight the love surrounding the little one on his special day.

Throughout the video, TikToker Asantewaa is styled in an eye-catching outfit that showcases her fashion sense, while her son looks dapper in a series of designer ensembles, reflecting their unique bond. The combination of family moments and designer fashion beautifully illustrates the joy and pride of motherhood as Asantewaa embraces this milestone in her child's life.

TikToker Asantewaa's son turns one

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mahaliabamford stated:

"Happy birthday, baby boy 😍😍."

officialldelta stated:

"THINGS I LOVE TO SEE!💋❤️❤️❤️❤️💋GOD BLESS YOU SWEET MYSTERY!."

akosuanala stated:

"Happy birthday Baby Boss❤️❤️❤️❤️."

gettyeleos stated:

"Aww, I miss my baby ❤️."

re.gg.ie_ stated:

"Happy birthday baby💙💙…keep growing in favor 🙏🏽."

officialisaacslay stated:

"Happy birthday 🎁🎂🎊🎉🎈 baby boy 👦."

Arhkh_osuah stated:

"Happy birthday Mystery ❤️❤️."

pearlsleysroyalsgh stated:

"Happy birthday babe 😘, you're growing and glowing in the wisdom and knowledge of the LORD. You're a blessed beyond measure in Jesus mighty name."

fo.suaaaaah stated:

"Happy birthday Mystery 🎉🎂❤."

___ohemaa_ stated:

"Happy birthday mystery. May God bless you 😍🙌."

akono_maame stated:

"Happy birthday Baby Mystery. God bless you 🎂🎂🎂🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️."

The video of Asantewaa's son Mystery's birthday is below:

Asantewaa's son celebrates his first Christmas

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and her son looked adorable together in stylish pyjamas for their Christmas photoshoot.

Ghanaian style influencer Asantewaa wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and long eyelashes and turned heads with her cornrow hairstyle.

Asantewaa's handsome son donned a father Christmas costume and matching hat for his first Christmas photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Asantewaa slays in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian brand influencer Asantewaa showed off her glowing skin without makeup as she stepped out in simple sportswear.

Asantewaa rocked a centre-parted curly hairstyle and accessorised her look with stylish sunglasses.

She modelled elegantly in expensive sneakers for the viral photoshoot on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Asantewaa flaunts her baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa, who flaunted her baby bump on Instagram.

The heavily pregnant woman turned heads with her outfit selection and hairstyle in the viral Instagram video.

Some social media users have commented on how gorgeous she looked with her baby belly, many others praised her fashion choices.

