President John Dramani Mahama has travelled to the Ashanti Region for a two-day working visit

The president will, as part of the visit, honour the Akwasidae Festival where he will engage the Asantehene, Otumfuo on pressing matters

A video sighted on TikTok showed thousands of supports at the airport to give the president a rousing welcome

Ghana's newly installed president, John Dramani Mahama, has embarked on a two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The president arrived in Kumasi, the regional capital, late Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2024, to a hero's welcome.

On arrival at the Prempeh I International Airport, thousands of enthusiastic supporters and executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region lined up at the tarmac of the airport to welcome him.

A video shared on TikTok by Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of the NDC, showed the president being mobbed and showered with accolades and words of appellation.

The trip marked President Mahama's first official visit to the Ashanti Region since he was sworn in on January 7, 2025.

A statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Minister Designate, Dr Frank Amoakohene, said President Mahama will visit the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on the King of the Asante Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

"On Sunday, 19th January 2025, His Excellency will honour the Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace, where he will join His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Asanteman in this significant cultural celebration," portions of the statement read.

Mr Mahama was accompanied on the trip by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC and COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye, the Director of Operations at the presidency.

Mahama will engage Otumfuo on Bawku conflict

Other reports also said President Mahama would hold a discussion with the Asantehene regarding the decades-old conflict in Bawku as part of the visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Before this, the president had previously visited Bawku, in the Upper East Region, to engage the traditional rulers and stakeholders in a dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution to the age-old Bawku conflict.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, President Mahama held a high-level meeting with the top hierarchy of Ghana's security agencies before leaving Accra for Bawku.

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's video

The video of President Mahama's arrival at the Prempeh I International Airport sparked reactions from netizens.

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's video

@rosemond acheampong said:

"People are crowded around the president too much ,is not safe let protect him well."

@Kofi Kyei also said:

"Ghana is safe now. The president is a CHANGE person now. Like my instinct tells me. I see a great change that resonates with the second coming of JDM. God bless you our president."

@Destiny 07 commented:

"Welcome to Asanteman His Excellency John Dramani Mahama president of the Republic of Ghana."

500 soldiers deployed to Bawku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that 500 soldiers were deployed to Bawku following a renewed conflict, which resulted in the unfortunate death of an immigration officer.

The cause of the renewed conflict was not discovered, but state security and intelligence officers said the incident was a sign of heightening insecurity in the war-torn town.

The long-standing Bawku conflict has deep roots in chieftaincy disagreements over land and other scarce resources between the Kusasi and Mamprusi tribes in the area.

