Dorinda Boatemaa is an up-and-coming Ghanaian model and brand influencer

She has delivered impressive snaps of her eye-catching hourglass figure on social media

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Dorinda Boatemaa who is also known as Dee Boatemaa showing off her voluptuous curves

Ghanaian model and social media influencer, Dorinda Boatemaa, has served photos of her eye-catching voluptuous hourglass figure to her followers on social media.

Unlike other social media sensations with noticeable physiques including Hajia Bintu, Boatemaa hardly makes the news.

The up-and-coming model has delivered stunning photos flexing her beautiful figure.

Dee Boatemaa: Meet the Ghanaian model causing a stir with her banging hourglass body. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

In some of the snaps, Boatemaa posed for the lens donning skintight outfits that firmly held her hourglass body along with heartwarming messages to her followers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Boatemaa slaying in lovely outfits while showing off her banging figure.

1. Dee Boatemaa glows for the camera as she shows off her flawless skin.

2. Ghanaian model flaunts her curves.

3. Dee Boatemaa beams with a smile as she poses for a shot.

4. Beauty with a smile, the Dee Boatemaa style.

5. Up-and-coming model stuns in a sleeveless dress.

