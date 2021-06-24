Virgil Abloh, an American designer of Ghanaian heritage and the Louis Vuitton team have made a huge donation to UNICEF Ghana

They donated $ 380, 000 Dollars as a contribution to plans for the growth of children in the country

The donation will help the education programs of the United Nations Children's Fund in Ghana

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Virgil Abloh, a Ghanaian-American designer and his team at Louis Vuitton, has donated $380 000 (over 2.2 Million Ghana Cedis) to UNICEF's branch in Ghana.

The organization is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton donate over 2.2 Million Ghana Cedis to UNICEF Ghana. Photo source: Instagram (@virgilabloh)

Source: Instagram

According to a report by American publication, WWD, Abloh, who is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, an entrepreneur and a DJ will lead a session to encourage young people to impact their community positively.

"A member of the Ghanaian diaspora, Virgil Abloh is devoted to making a personal contribution to help accelerate results for children and young people in Ghana," reads part of a statement about the donation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In other news, Media Personality, Vanessa Gyan, has said Peace Hyde creating Netflix's first-ever original African Reality TV series is "breaking major barriers" for creatives on the continent.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, news broke that Hyde will executive produce the series for the world's most potent streaming service.

Gyan told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the deal is excellent, adding that it will help tell Africa's story the way it needs to be told, and by the right people.

The series which will be produced by Peace Hyde features Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) and Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ (all from South Africa.)

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper