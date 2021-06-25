Akosua Dufie, a 50-year-old woman has lost her life after the collapse of a footbridge in Kumasi

It is reported that rescue efforts were made by onlookers in an attempt to save the woman but they were unsuccessful

The incident happened on Thursday, June 24, at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region

A 50-year-old woman who has been identified as Akosua Dufie, has reportedly died after a footbridge she was attempting to cross collapsed with her at Kumasi.

In a video report by Cifinewsroom, it is indicated that the middle-aged woman was washed away by a flood following Thursday evening’s downpour at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

the bridge was overwhelmed by the flood that was caused by a heavy downpour in the area.

Some commuters were seen busily using the bridge and were hurriedly doing so when a man sounded a warning in the background that the bridge could collapse.

What eye-witnesses had to say

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, together with one other person, were on their way to cross the wooden footbridge when they, unfortunately, got drowned after the bridge collapsed.

Rescue efforts were reportedly made to save the 50-year-old woman but none of them was successful in time to prevent her from drowning.

Watch the video below:

