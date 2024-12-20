Bishop Duncan Williams has offered special prayers for President Akufo-Addo ahead of his exit from office

In a video, he prayed that the outgoing President's exit from office be peaceful and not characterised by any chaos

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as they prayed with him, while others wondered why the Bishop would make such a prayer request

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-William, leader of Action Chapel International, has offered heartfelt prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he prepares to leave office.

The renowned pastor's prayer focused on ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power, free from chaos or unrest.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams is praying for Akufo-Addo ahead of Mahama's swearing-in. Image source: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, @naakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

President Akufo-Addo's tenure officially ends on January 7, 2025. He will be succeeded by John Dramani Mahama, who was voted as Ghana's next president following the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Ahead of the transitioning of governments, the Archbishop has prayed against any chaos that will characterise the transitioning of the two governments.

Standing before a congregation, Duncan-Williams emphasised the importance of a serene exit for the outgoing President, invoking divine protection and guidance for him during this pivotal moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Duncan-William's prayer for Akufo-Addo

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some joined the pastor to pray for the outgoing president, others wondered the rationale behind such a prayer.

@oswellcole wrote:

"A dangerous prayer for a wicked man."

@beautyatlast17 wrote:

"Amen!"

@Licht_Clover wrote:

"Lol what a joke."

@KankpeRevolution wrote:

"Amen."

@tt_Godswillling wrote:

"Another prophecy we must come together and pray abt it. Papa, kindly reorganise the same prayer meeting again this Saturday."

@kofievanss wrote:

"When he said he's not handing power over today or tomorrow. That evil spirit must be cast out. In Jesus name."

Ghanaian man weeps as NPP loses elections

The news that the New Patriotic Party was defeated in the just-ended December polls broke the hearts of many party die-hards.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an NPP supporter could not hold back his tears after the party lost.

In a video, the supporter accused Ghanaians of being ungrateful and blamed the party's leadership for its humiliating defeat.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh