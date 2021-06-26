Zionfelix's girlfriend, Mina Lawani, has spoken after the blogger's supposed 'traditional marriage ceremony' videos went viral

Mina shared a video on social media looking beautiful and in a quiet mood

In the caption, Mina revealed that she is leaving everything in the hands of God

Mina Lawani, the girlfriend of Zionfelix, has broken her silence after news went viral that her man got married to another lady.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh videos of Zionfelix in what looks like a traditional marriage ceremony popped up on social media on Friday, June 25, 2021.

In one of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix is seen dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit.

Zionfelix and his supposed wife exchanged vows before he put a ring on her finger.

The videos stirred a lot of reactions on social media because the lady on whose finger Zionfelix put a ring on is not his known girlfriend, Mina, who is a popular makeup artist.

Many are those who shared their opinions about the supposed marriage ceremony on social media with some casting aspersions at Mina.

Afia Schwar is one of such people who took to Instagram to throw shades at Mina while congratulating Zionfelix over the supposed marriage.

In her first post after the matter, Mina admitted that there are a lot of things that have happened which need to be addressed.

But she stated she prefers not to speak about them but rather leave them in the hands of God to fight that battle.

She also pointed some people are miserable and will try to make her become like them but she is a blessed woman.

"When a person is miserable in their life they will stop at nothing to try and make your life mirror theirs.

"A lot has happened and as bad as I want to address it, some things are better left unsaid. I'll rather let God fight the battle.

"I AM BLESSED!!! Nations will come to my light, and kings to the brightness of my dawn. Good morning world☀️," she captioned a video she shared.

Zionfelix denies marriage reports

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has reacted to the viral videos and photos showing him putting a ring on a lady's finger.

In a new post sighted on the official IG page of the blogger, Zionfelix indicated that he was not married and has never been married.

His post which was culled from Facebook read: "I am not married and I've never been married."

After sharing the screenshot of the same message on Instagram, the award-winning blogger added: "No secret marriage has happened anywhere on this planet.

