Arsenal star Thomas Partey marked his 50th Ghana appearance in style as the Black Stars recorded a resounding victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old lasted 81 minutes and was one of Ghana's best players on the pitch, playing a commanding role in the heart of midfield.

He was replaced by youngster Lawrence Agyekum, who was making his debut for the Black Stars.

Thomas Partey stars for Ghana in big win over Chad in World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Youssef Loulidi/ Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Partey made his Black Stars debut on June 5, 2016, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius and has since gone on to make 50 appearances, scoring 13 goals for the Black Stars.

The former Atletico Madrid star has represented Ghana at various competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

He is expected to lead the team alongside Jordan Ayew as the Black Stars eye a return to the global showpiece in the United States next year.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars moved top of Group I after a thumping victory over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah were enough for the West African giants.

The Black Stars next travel to Morocco to face Madagascar.

