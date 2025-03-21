Rapper D Black has opened up about his type of women and cleared out the perception that he was into public figures and women who loved flashy things

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the Vera crooner trashed out rumours about him having an affair with the ladies signed onto his record label, Black Avenue Muzik

His statements in the interview got many people cautioning ladies against becoming slay queens

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper D Black has opened up about his type of woman and why he would never date any Ghanaian celebrity he hangs out with.

D Black speaks about his type. Image Credit: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

D Black's type of woman

During D Black's interview on Accra FM, the host of the show Nana Romeo told him that rumours were going about that he was indulging in affairs with the ladies he signed on his record label, Black Avenue Muzik.

Nana Romeo added that there were also rumours about him pimping the ladies he signed onto his record label to big men for money.

In response, D Black noted that it was the third time he had heard such rumours and that his former signee, Sefa, is like a sister to him.

"I have never had a fleeting thought that I will indulge in an affair with her. When I met her, the Sefa I met is not the Sefa you see today. I knew Sefa from seven, eight years ago. I do not know anybody who has dated Sefa before. Sefa is very private."

Clearing the perception about his type of women, the Change Your Life crooner stated that ladies people see around him in his club, or at parties were not his type.

He stated that his type of woman was very different and that due to his music career and his business of owning a nightclub, many people have the perception that his type of woman was a Ghanaian celeb or a woman into flashy things.

"If you see the mother of my kids, she is a doctor. She has never worn nails before. I am very into the traditional woman."

Speaking about his kids' mother stated that he liked calm, and collected women who were not in the public eye. He stated that he was attracted to nurses, doctors, soldiers, policewomen, and career-driven women.

D Black clarified that he did not manage the musicians on his record label and that there were persons assigned to that role.

Reactions to D Black's type

Below are the reactions of social media users regarding the video of D Black speaking about his type of woman:

nanayaaflexy said:

"A career woman!!!! Ayooooo....s3 moati???? 😂😂😂😂😂 be there n keep saying slay queenship is a career😂😂😂😂😂."

niiodartey11 said:

"Have fun with them, marry a corporate lady and still come back to cheat with them. Men lol."

cecil_lovington said:

"Eeei this is the kind of ladies they prefer and Ghana girls are worrying their selves like that, doing bbl and bleaching."

aurium_nigrum said:

"In summary he will wife Good Women and Chew Bad girls."

ventures.tt said:

"Cooperate paaaa anka Nana Aba, Serwaa, Maame, Sandra Ankobia geng 😂😂😂😂😂If we say build yourself, u won't get it😂😂😂😂😂He'll use u saaaaaaa😂😂😂😂😂😂."

lgp_jnr said:

"Ey black but you go out with classic women but you won’t be with them ..ladies listen oo😂."

D Black looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

Nurse speaks about her type

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian trainee nurse stirred conversations online after sharing her preference for the type of man she hopes to marry in the future.

In a trending video, she confidently stated that she preferred scary-looking men over traditionally handsome ones, citing personal reasons for her choice.

Her remarks triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users supporting her preference, while others advised her to focus on her education instead.

