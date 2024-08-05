Shatta Wale Calls Out Stonebwoy And Sarkodie, Sends A Message To Ghanaian Promoters
- Shatta Wale has opened up about the unfair treatment he gets from some Ghanaian industry professionals
- He shared his frustrations during a round table discussion with his colleagues Jupitar and Medikal
- During their conversation, he sent out a cold message to Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and other industry bigwigs
Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale recently held his colleagues Medikal and Jupitar to an unrestricted conversation about their careers and Ghana's music industry.
The self-styled dancehall star has always criticized the industry, bashing its professionals, especially the media, for stunting artistes' growth.
Snippets of the conversation shared online have broached several discussions about Shatta Wale's approach to discussing industry matters.
Shatta Wale tears into industry big wigs
During the conversation, Shatta Wale recounted an experience when a student body offered a paltry sum for a performance.
The dancehall star claimed to have accepted the offer because of his love for the students and ended up sharing the money during the performance.
He cited the experience as a reminder for Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to follow his path and speak about the industry's ills, which are reducing the commercial value of artistes.
Shatta Wale established that Stonwbwoy and Sarkodie, whom he described as his juniors, were broke. He advised them to speak up and stop painting a rosy picture of the industry to cover up the industry's real issues.
Shatta Wale also sent a message to media personalities like Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Dr Poundz and Andy Dosty after accusing them of running down the industry with their remarks on air.
Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's message
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's rants.
Bingy Lartey said:
Shatta dey talk den Jupita too Dey talk some 😂 dis world no balance…!
Jagaban🦍🇬🇭 wrote:
Wale always talking about love and building the industry yet insults and disrespects his colleague artists. My problem with Wale be this oo🤦🏾♂️
KonaduGhana😍 noted:
U see why I love Shatta wale he has positive mind
Shatta Wale brags about his business
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had expressed a lack of interest in titles and accolades and threw shade at colleagues who refer to themselves as A-list artistes.
The musician stated that he was more interested in acquiring wealth and bragged about his business ventures, which include real estate and transport.
