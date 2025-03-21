President John Mahama has paid a courtesy visit to victims of the Adum Market whose shops were razed down by fire

The President expressed pain over the loss of property and pledged the government's assistance

He also appealed to traders at the various markets nationwide to stop cooking at these markets

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Dramani Mahama visited the Adum Market in the Kumasi Central Business District in the wake of a fire outbreak that ravaged several shops on Friday, March 2025.

The purpose was to sympathise with the affected traders whose shops were razed by the fire and offer his support and solidarity during this difficult period.

Mahama sympathises with victims of Adum Fire Market Photo credit: @Nhyira 104.5 FM/Facebook, @keeplifegh03/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The visit was also to get first-hand information on the extent of damage caused by the fire outbreak that broke out in the early hours of Friday, 21 March 2025.

Mahama was on an official visit at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region when he was informed about the unfortunate incident and decided to make a stop at the Adum Market.

The President was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, Stan Dogbe and Appiah Stadium among others.

Speaking in an interview, the President said that based on the briefings he had, one main challenge in dousing the fire quickly had to do with the difficulty faced by firefighters in accessing the scene of the fire.

"I came to the Ashanti Region in the morning for the launch of the Tree for Life initiative. When I was done, the regional minister informed me of what had happened, so I decided to come here to Adum. Upon getting here, I realized that it is truly sad looking at the loss of property. I would first like to thank the fire service for fighting the fire. When I arrived, the fire service told me they had difficulty reaching the place because the market's layout had been a problem."

We must learn from this. Because most of our markets face this issue, once the fire breaks out, firefighters struggle to access the scene, which then becomes a problem."

A building housing several shops at the Adum Market gets torched by fire. Photo credit: @Nhyira FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mahama expressed sorrow over the loss of property and pledged government assistance to the victims.

"We have told NADMO to look at the situation and offer some support to them. We would also talk to the Chief of Staff; however, we await what the traders will say after having discussions with the Ashanti Regional Minister. This would help ease their pain. As we stand here, we can hear the sound of gas explosions; we should not use gas cylinders in the market. If you want to eat, it is best to buy food or cook from home.

Watch the video here:

Ghanaians hail President Mahama for the visit

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended Mahama for his humanity following his decision to visit the scene.

Zakli Brn stated:

"Aww Mr president God bless you oo. In fact you are an angel in human form. Wish to grow and be like you, so compassionate and loving."

Mensah Michael wrote:

"This is indeed the change we need as a country. God bless my homeland Ghana."

Teku Solomon added:

"While the government is trying its best, ordinary citizens are worsening the effort by putting structures anyhow. Hmmmmmm Ghana."

Adum Market fire victim criticises Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of the Adum Market fire incident sngled out Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama for criticism in the wake of the fire outbreak.

In a video, the man lashed out at the brother of the President for prioritising the purchase of private jets over investing in firefighting equipment.

He opined that the founder of Engineers and Planners, for wasting their money on what he considers needless luxuries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh