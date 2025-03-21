Singer Gyakie has thrown her weight behind the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their World Cup Qualifier against Chad

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has shown support for the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The Black Stars are currently third in Group I with nine points, tied with second-placed Comoros and one point behind leaders Madagascar.

A victory against Chad is necessary to keep their qualification hopes alive, especially after missing out on the AFCON 2025 tournament.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name a strong squad, with key players like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey likely to start. The team will need to deliver a solid performance to stay in contention for a place in the 2026 World Cup.

The match has drawn a lot of attention from fans who are eager to see the Black Stars return to winning ways. Their recent struggles, including failing to qualify for AFCON for the first time in 20 years, have raised concerns about their form.

To lift the team’s morale, President John Dramani Mahama visited their training camp on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Sports and Recreation and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku. The president met with the players and encouraged them ahead of the match.

Ghanaians join Gyakie to back Black Stars

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KwesiVirgins said:

"Black Stars can go for the win but it’s your heart and soul that I want to win. Text me Jackie."

BoyeKweku wrote:

"A win from Black Stars a hug from you afterwards. Deal Song Bird."

@snazzybowy1 said:

"You have to wear your jersey and book a front seat right behind the goalkeeper🇬🇭den give am some slow tune to keep him active that's the only way to win 😁 our keepers always forget Dem self."

babone commented:

"They disappoint us every time and we tired of them."

Teemah433 said:

"I always act like I do not care about Black Stars but no one cares more than I do. Maybe it's patriotism, maybe it's my love for football, or maybe it's the nostalgia from constantly being around during the CAN 2008 as a child and witnessing intense passion from fans firsthand."

Asamoah Gyan visits Black Stars camp

Asamoah Gyan was also at the training session of the Black Stars to support them ahead of their match against Chad.

The former Black Stars captain could be seen interacting with multiple players, intensely talking to them.

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians suspected that he was passing on knowledge from his playing days ahead of the fixture,

