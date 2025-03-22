Ghanaian sports journalist, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, shared his prediction for the Ghana versus Chad game in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

His 5-0 prediction was deemed accurate after the 90 minutes mark for the game which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium

The prediction left many people in awe, while others, before the game lashed out at the Balck Stars

Ghana Soccernet founder, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, correctly predicted the scores for Ghana versus Chad match. The 2026 World Cup qualifiers match was played in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2025, at 7 pm.

Sannie Daara correctly predicts Ghana versus Chad

On his X account, Sannie Daara noted that he had a dream that the Black Stars of Ghana would emerge victorious in their match against Chad.

He noted that the senior national team of Ghana would defeat Chad 5-0, and he predicted on March 21, 2025, at 6:53 am.

"I had a dream that the Black Stars 🇬🇭 won 5-0 against Chad 🇹🇩 today. #WorldCupQualifiers #WorldCup2026"

Sannie Daara's prediction

At 7:42 pm, during the first half of the game, the former BBC journalist commented on his prediction saying that the dream was on course.

He then prayed to God to help the team score two more goals in the second half as the first half was coming to a close.

"The dream is on cause 3-0 by 40th minutes. GOD HELP 🇬🇭."

At the end of the 90 minutes, the Black Stars emerged victorious and beat Chad 5-0 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and rose to the top of the table.

2026 WCQ table for Group I

Reactions to Sannie Daara's predictions

People who commented on Saanie Daara's prediction hours before the match between Ghana and Chad lashed out at him for giving them false hope.

They cited examples of the country failing to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morroco.

Others also took to the comment section of the post after the match to express their excitement about the scores.

They pleaded with the former BBC journalist to sleep at the same place where he had the dream before the Ghana versus Chad game to get insights into the accurate scores of the country's next match on Monday, 24, 2025, against Madagascar.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Saanie Daara's accurate prediction of the match between Ghana and Chad:

@mrperry78 said:

"Abeg go sleep where you slept last night wai so you go come give us correct score on Monday 😭😭😭😭😭."

@Binary_Dew said:

"Okay how is this possible?"

@nanaadaboh said:

"With Otoo Addo as a coach? Massa, just wait for your draw. The draw specialist is in charge."

@kwasicue said:

"The coach failed to qualify for the AFCON instead of you people with the voices starting a campaign to sack the coach you are here giving us false hope."

@paullkenny1 said:

"You had a dream we were playing in the afcon 2025..... Maybe you had too much to eat the night before."

