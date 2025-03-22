A new collaboration between Joey B, Lil Shaker and DJ Vyrusky has stoked a frenzy online

The song appears to follow the vibe of Kwaw Kese's cult classic and fan favourite Nonsense

Kwaw Kese who recently lost his mother has shared his frustrations and plans for the next step in dealing with the issue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rap icon Kwaw Kese has sparked controversy after calling out Joey B, Lil Shaker, and DJ Vyrusky for allegedly sampling his song without permission.

Kwaw Kese unhappy with Joey B, DJ Vyrusky and Lil Shaker. @KwawKese, JoeyB, DJVyrusky

Source: Facebook

Taking to Twitter, the “Mad Time” hitmaker didn’t hold back, questioning whether he should take legal action or let it slide.

Fans quickly joined the debate, with opinions split on whether the rap legend should pursue a lawsuit or move on.

With tensions rising in the industry, all eyes are now on the accused artists for a response.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh