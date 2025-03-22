Kwaw Kese Calls Out Joey B, Lil Shaker & DJ Vyrusky Over Alleged Sampling Allegations
- A new collaboration between Joey B, Lil Shaker and DJ Vyrusky has stoked a frenzy online
- The song appears to follow the vibe of Kwaw Kese's cult classic and fan favourite Nonsense
- Kwaw Kese who recently lost his mother has shared his frustrations and plans for the next step in dealing with the issue
Ghanaian rap icon Kwaw Kese has sparked controversy after calling out Joey B, Lil Shaker, and DJ Vyrusky for allegedly sampling his song without permission.
Taking to Twitter, the “Mad Time” hitmaker didn’t hold back, questioning whether he should take legal action or let it slide.
Fans quickly joined the debate, with opinions split on whether the rap legend should pursue a lawsuit or move on.
With tensions rising in the industry, all eyes are now on the accused artists for a response.
Source: YEN.com.gh
