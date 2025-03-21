Dancehall musician Shatta Wale ignited a frenzy among Ghanaians with his recent claims on social media

The SM boss, in a social media post, claimed that he had been paid $600k to perform at an unknown event over the weekend

Shatta Wale's claim that he had been paid $600k for a performance at an event garnered mixed reactions among Ghanaians

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale has courted attention with his recent claims on social media.

The SM boss, who recently released a new single titled Amakor, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to engage in his usual antics.

In the social media post, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker claimed that he had been paid $600k to deliver an entertaining performance at an unknown event.

He wrote:

"Anywhere you see me this weekend say ade perform no say $600k enter account 💪 #NiiRoyce."

Over the years, Shatta Wale has touted himself as the wealthiest artiste in Ghana and has constantly demeaned his colleagues in the music industry like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and many others for not being on the same level as him.

The dancehall musician has also prided himself on charging huge sums of money from promoters to perform at various high-profile music events in Ghana and on the international scene.

In an interview with Fakye TV during his media tour in Kumasi in November 2024, Shatta Wale boldly declared that the least amount of money he takes from promoters to perform at a show was a staggering $200,000, an equivalent of GH¢3,159,076.00.

The SM boss, who recently recounted his 2021 arrest while commenting on former IGP George Akuffo Dampare's dismissal from his role at the Ghana Police Service, explained that his premium rates for music events stemmed from the high costs of maintaining his lavish lifestyle, including a fleet of luxury cars worth over $1 million.

He mentioned that his fees can be adjusted depending on the specific event and the type of relationship he has with the organisers. He also suggested that there are some shows that he charges less as a way of supporting event organisers.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's $600k fee claims

Shatta Wale's claims about him being paid $600k to perform at an upcoming event garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing their doubts. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

quamechris commented:

"Wop3 ntoro twa kraa too much, the program ebi $100k dollars you collect. Don't let mention the show ein name."

Middleman2111 said:

"You dey lie pass 😂. Your big mouth 😂😂😂😂."

ShattaBianca commented:

"Some people go cry now cos Shatta Wale charged $600K for a Show. Money man 💰💰🤣😂🤣."

cybhoy said:

"The brainwashing has started again😄."

