Kendrick Lamar's historic night at the 67th Grammys in LA brought flashbacks to Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese thought back to 2008 when he unlocked one of his biggest career milestones being crowned the ultimate Artiste of the Year

The rapper shared his past career moments on social media attracting scores of fans who still hold him in high esteem

Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest winners at the 67th Grammy Awards, thanks to his hit single Not Like Us.

The Compton rapper took home all five awards he was nominated for including Song Of The Year. Not Like Us became the most-awarded rap song in Grammy's history after the awards show on February 2.

Kendrick's historic night which precedes his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance in New Orleans has generated a frenzy on social media.

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese weighed in on Kendrick Lamar's Grammy frenzy with a post that got many drooling over the former's legacy.

Kendrick's win brought flashbacks of the Ghana Music Awards 2008 when Kwaw Kese took home five awards.

The race was between Kwaw Kese, Becca and Ofori Amponsa who each scored six nominations including the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

Kwaw Kese's wins came on the back of his sophomore album Abodam Vol 1 which featured chart-topping hits like Mbaa Pe Wo, Popping, Ma Kwan and Na Yatal.

The album was adjudged the Hip Hop Album of the Year on the night. He also won both Hip Life categories and Best Video of the Year.

The Abodam hitmaker's strides have broached significant conversations about his legacy of being one of the only few Ghanaian rappers to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Ghanaians react to Kwaw Kese's Kendrick comparison

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwaw Kese's flashback after Kendrick Lamar's historic Grammy night.

@natioonn said:

"They have no idea what happened that night. If you’re big you’re big abeg.❤️🔥"

@Scanty_houseboy wrote:

"Someone dey hold Grammy. You too you dey hold Taimi. You think say ebe the same🤣🤣🤣. Wan gyai gyimie na wo hon."

@EDDflamesgh noted:

"You and Tinny the way you chop my monies as a young boy. Hmmm.. I buy all the cassette. 🤝❤️"

@alfons__jr reacted:

"We did it first. Ghana hiphop was in good hands."

@GDon200 shared:

"The same style. The originator."

@KojofxBouncer added:

"These kids gotta watch and learn. They can do way better if they put in much. MUCH Respect Bigman🙌🏽. I remember when our pastor during one Sunday service ..... Tapped a message from your song "wo fie fo y3 wo aa, wose maaa p3 wo". Just to advise the youth 🤣."

