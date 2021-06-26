Maturity at its peak: Ghanaians react to McBrown and Okyeame Kwame on VGMA stage

Ex-lovers Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame have been praised for their cordial relationship

The former joined the latter on stage during his performance at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards

McBrown and Kwame are currently both married to different people

Ghanaians have commended former lovers Nana Ama AmcBrown and Okyeame Kwame for their mutual respect following their 2021 Ghana Music Awards performance.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former had guests at the music awards event cheering her on when she decided to join the latter on stage.

Previously, McBrown was dancing during Kwame's early performance until she decided to join him because his performance moved her. The video of the performance has warmed a lot of comments with many commending them.

"Your ex shouldn’t always be your enemy. Maturity is everything and knowing your boundaries. The world is a small place to keep grudges," wrote Angelyvid Dzi.

Naomi Mbah added: "Maturity at it’s best! They are both happily married, have understanding partners so no problem please. All the best people."

Akosua also commented: "GREATNESS. Only unwise people fight each other because they are going their separate ways. .."

Kafui Amewudzo had kinds words for McBrown: "Maturity at it's peak ! God bless u Nana"

Background

McBrown and Kwame dated for several years in the early 90s before they went their separate ways. They are currently both married, and all indications point to a cordial relationship.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame was full of praise for McBrown when she jammed to his current song "Yeeko." Okyeame himself shared the video of McBrown dancing to his music on his Instagram page and commented that: "Money is sweet." The comments came because McBrown flaunted her huge mansion while dancing to the song.

The likes of Kofi Kinaata, Adina Thembi, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG, and others, received awards during the Industry Edition for their outstanding contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

Source: Yen.com.gh