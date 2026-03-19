Mohammed Kudus’ injury halted his progress at Tottenham, raising concerns over his match fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

After a high-profile move, Kudus was under pressure to deliver, but injury setbacks have stalled his momentum and limited his chance to impress

The Ghanaian playmaker faces a crucial challenge to regain form in time for club football and international duty

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When Mohammed Kudus sealed his high-profile switch to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United last summer, the move instantly generated huge expectations.

The reported £55 million transfer fee placed the Ghanaian attacker firmly under the spotlight, with many observers eager to see whether he could justify the hefty investment made by Spurs.

Mohammed Kudus battles injury setbacks at Tottenham, limiting his game time and threatening his preparation for the 2026 World. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

On paper, Kudus’ statistics in north London are respectable. Across all competitions, the winger has registered three goals and six assists in 26 appearances. For most attacking players, those numbers would be considered a solid contribution.

However, modern wide forwards are often judged by elite productivity, especially at clubs competing in the Premier League.

By those demanding standards, Kudus’ output has not yet reached the level typically expected from a big-money signing.

Context also matters. The Ghana international arrived at Tottenham following a relatively quiet 2024/25 campaign with West Ham, where he managed five goals and four assists in 35 matches.

The Hammers reportedly viewed his modest return as one reason for their willingness to sell.

That background meant Kudus entered his first season at Spurs aware that he needed to produce stronger numbers to silence critics and prove his doubters wrong.

Mohammed Kudus has been sidelined at Tottenham since January 7, 2026. Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Injury frustration halts Kudus’ momentum

Unfortunately for the Nima-born playmaker, his progress has been disrupted by fitness concerns. Just as he appeared to be settling into Tottenham’s attacking system, an injury setback stalled his momentum.

According to Flashscore, Kudus has not featured for Spurs since January 7, missing several matches for the 2025 Europa League winners and interrupting the rhythm he had started to build.

The timing of the setback is particularly unfortunate. Being sidelined during a crucial part of the season has denied him valuable minutes to improve his performances and boost his statistics.

More worryingly for Ghanaian fans, the lingering fitness concerns come at a sensitive time with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching.

According to Football London, the Black Stars creator is not expected back until April 11, 2026, raising concerns about whether he can regain full sharpness ahead of the global showpiece.

For both Tottenham and the Ghana national team, the hope will be that Kudus returns quickly and rediscovers his best form before the biggest stage in world football.

Three ways Kudus can shine at Spurs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted three crucial factors that could shape Mohammed Kudus’ impact at Tottenham as he aims to score his first goal for the club.

The former West Ham midfielder has shown promise in the 2025/26 season. Still, consistent performances and key contributions will be vital for him to establish himself as a top player in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh