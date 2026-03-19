Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei, Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund, shared a lovely message celebrating her husband, LCDR(Rtd) Daniel Kotei, on his birthday.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

On that same day,favouritehonourto Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei's husband was retiring from the US Navy.

Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei celebrates her husband, CDR(Rtd) Daniel Kotei, with a lovely message on his birthday. Photo credit: @hondrhannabisiw

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei described her husband as an incredible person and her favourite person in the world. She thanked him for all he has been to her since they got married.

"To my favourite person in the world! I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun with you. You make my world complete, and I fall more in love with you every day."

"You are an amazing husband, you are my rock, my confidante, and the love of my life. Thank you for making my life so beautiful."

Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei congratulated her husband for serving for several years as a Naval officer and prayed that he enjoys his retirement.

"My Lieutenant Commander, you’ve sailed through many storms and served with honour. Now it’s time to enjoy the calm seas of retirement. The man who anchored my heart, thank you for your service and for being my rock."

"My incredible retired Navy husband. I am so proud of your service and the life we have built together. Here’s to a relaxing, fun, and well-deserved retirement! Today I celebrate you, not just for the amazing husband you are, but for your bravery and dedication. Thank you for your service to the United States Navy. I love you," she concluded.

Read the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh