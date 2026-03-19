A man who lives and works in the US has posted an important update on websites where people can find remote jobs

In a viral video, he opened up about what to expect on these job websites and even shared his personal experience

Netizens shared varied opinions about the disclosure made by the man regarding finding remote work at foreign firms

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A Ghanaian man in the US has been commended by many netizens online after he took to social media to discuss websites that share remote jobs for prospective workers.

A Ghanaian man in the US gains plaudits after sharing details on websites that share remote job opportunities. Photo credit: @Charles A. Sam/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Sam Charles stated that the job roles on these sites pay in dollars and explained how he started working remotely while still living in Ghana.

Man shares websites to find remote jobs

The first website Charles mentioned was Fiverr, a platform that provides online services where people well-versed in writing, graphic design, and other skills can work and get paid.

He then mentioned Upwork, a site that operates similarly to Fiverr, offering a wide range of services to clients worldwide.

Sam Charles also mentioned Reworkremotely.com as a website that people seeking remote jobs could use effectively. The website shares remote jobs in diverse fields where applicants can easily search and apply.

The fourth website he recommended for job seekers eager to work remotely was Preply. He explained that the site allows teachers to offer lessons in English and get paid.

Rev.com was the fifth job search website recommended by Sam Charles. This website allows workers to engage in tasks like transcription, captioning, or translation, with payment provided for each completed task.

The final website he recommended was Remoteok.com, which offers remote jobs based on the skills you have.

Watch the TikTok video of the man listing remote work websites below:

Reactions to man listing remote work websites

Netizens who commented on the video commended the young man for being thoughtful and for sharing websites that offer remote job opportunities.

star_gyal03 stated:

“Some of these sites will ask you to pay before you are given a job. If I have money, would I be seeking a job? SMH.”

RaFK_Studios commented:

“As if it’s easy to get a gig on Fiverr and Upwork. AI has taken over a lot of these jobs and opportunities.”

REMOTE HUSTLE added:

“Everyone wants remote work, but nobody talks about how to enter properly. This video explains it really well.”

JU asked:

"Can we partner like that on jobs such as PDF to Word, Word to PPT, background remover, graphic design, logo design, and video animation? We can partner and share the cost. I'm available whenever you're ready. Don't worry, I'll do all the work, just find the jobs."

Man lists good jobs for Canada newcomers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man shared an important update on jobs that new immigrants could do in Canada.

He explained that people working in a warehouse in the North American country could earn as much as GH₵1,400 per hour.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh