American actor Chuck Norris was reportedly hospitalised on March 18, 2026, after suffering a medical emergency while in Hawaii

The 86-year-old was said to have been training when the incident occurred and is now stable after receiving treatment in Honolulu

The news sparked concern and humorous reactions online, reflecting his iconic status from films and Walker, Texas Ranger

Legendary actor Chuck Norris was reportedly hospitalised after suffering a medical emergency, sparking worry among fans on social media.

Chuck Norris Hospitalised After Medical Emergency in Hawaii

Source: Facebook

According to TMZ, the veteran star was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when he suffered the emergency and was rushed to the hospital.

He received treatment at a facility in Honolulu and has reportedly been stabilised.

TMZ reported that the 86-year-old was training with a friend on Wednesday, March 18, when the emergency happened. Details of what caused the issue have yet to be released.

Popular American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris rose to fame as a karate champion and skilled martial arts expert before venturing into showbiz.

He appeared in action movies including Good Guys Wear Black, The Delta Force, and Missing in Action, before exploding into a global icon as the star of Walker, Texas Ranger.

The CBS series ran from 1993 to 2001 and made him one of TV’s best-known action leads.

Chuck Norris was born on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma.

Reactions to Chuck Norris’ hospitalisation

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Chuck Norris being hospitalised.

With confirmation that he had been stabilised, most social media users took the chance to post funny meme jokes about the actor, which have been trending online for years.

William Colson said:

"The headline should read: 'medical emergency hospitalised after incident with Chuck Norris.'"

Gee Salgado wrote:

"Chuck Norris doesn’t have medical emergencies. He is the medical emergency."

Herb James commented:

"If Chuck Norris goes, we all go."

Thomas Ferrari said:

"The ER didn’t save Chuck Norris; Chuck Norris gave the ER a purpose. But in all seriousness, quick recovery."

Jennifer MacNeil wrote:

"Chuck Norris doesn’t go to the hospital, the hospital goes to him!"

Henry Abel commented:

"In other words, the hospital has been hospitalised by Chuck Norris! 🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh