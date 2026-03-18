Ella Mundy, known as Yaa Dimple, tragically died in a motorbike accident shortly after Ghana's Independence Day

Funeral posters for Ella have emerged show her age variably listed as 19 and 20, stirring reactions online

While some social media users expressed heartfelt condolences, others asked questions about her age and surname

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Funeral posters for the late Ella Mundy, also known on social media as Yaa Dimple, have emerged just over a week after her passing.

Ella Mundy, a popular TikTok personality, tragically passed away in a motorbike accident barely two days after she had celebrated Ghana's 69th Independence Anniversary.

Reports indicate that Ella Mundy and a male companion, popularly known as Jayso, crashed while riding a motorcycle on the Santasi Roundabout stretch in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The tragic accident reportedly occurred during the early hours of Sunday, March 8, 2026, when the late TikToker and her male acquaintance were returning from an Artist Night event at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

The two victims were reportedly not wearing any helmets while riding the speeding motorbike at the time of the accident.

Hours before her demise, Ella had shared a video of herself wearing a yellow Ghana Black Stars jersey while standing in front of a filling station.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ella Mundy's funeral posters emerge

Following her passing, friends of Ella Mundy have released posters announcing her upcoming burial and final funeral rites.

One of the posters YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed Ella Mundy's photos and the name Emmanuella boldy written on it. Her age was indicated as 19.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another poster showed the deceased in funeral cloth. This time, she had her full name Emmanuella Atubanansah written and her age captured as 20.

Per the poster, her final funeral rites will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Asuofua, a suburb of Kumasi.

See the TikTok post below:

SEDINAM said:

"How many ages did she have kraa?"

MARKpabloescobar1 said:

"How can you tell me the story that she’s she’s 19 years old."

Antie Nhaa said:

"Today she’s 19… Next day 20years .. another time 26 years 😂💔which is which."

Ruthministry said:

"Hmmm soil is really enjoying good things 💀💀💀. I don't know her but i really feel sad 😭😭😭😭😭."

✿Thursday🌸 Petal✿ said:

"But why didn't they add her surname on the [first] poster?"

kimKay Glams said:

"Messe ,majority of us are from this place yet we pretend to be rich on this app,let Ella rest biko."

Social media personality Madina Broni dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media personality Madina Broni died during the early hours of Friday, February 20, 2026.

The news of the transgender social media star's death was confirmed by Ghanaian content creator Bieess Obinim.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn Madina Broni's passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh