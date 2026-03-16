A tragic crash in Tema has claimed two lives as the light aircraft they were travelling in burned after crashing

The GCCA confirmed the incident, indicating that the aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, was travelling from Ho

Checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that the Crashed plane 9G-ADV returned to flight in 2023 after being grounded for 22 years

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Two people have reportedly lost their lives after an aircraft they were travelling on crashed in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The 3I Sky Arrow Plane, 9G-ADV, crashes in Tema, claiming two lives. Photo source: Roberto Billia

Source: Instagram

The crash, which occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, resulted in security and emergency teams responding quickly. Still, they could not do much to contain the situation as the aircraft burned down.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has confirmed the crash. In a press statement, the GCAA indicated that the light aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV was flying from Ho to Accra.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Tema crashed aircraft grounded for 22 years

Following the identification of the crashed aircraft, it has emerged that the light plane was once grounded for 22 years and only resumed flights less than three years ago.

Checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that the aircraft is a 3I Sky Arrow 650, originally manufactured by Iniziative Industriali Italiane between 1992 and 2008.

A February 2023 Facebook post by Roberto Billia, the Managing Director of Gianair, a Ghanaian airline with operations in Accra and Obuasi, suggested that the aircraft had been grounded for the previous 22 years and had only come back to life.

He shared photos of the aircraft and a video with the caption:

"After 22 years, 9G-ADV is again airborne! WHAT AN EMOTION! Shortly, more video from Go-Pro."

Sky Arrow plane 9G-ADV crashes in Tema, just three years after it went airborne after being grounded for 22 years. Photo source: Roberto Billia

Source: Facebook

The post suggests that the aircraft must have been grounded around 2001 until it was refurbished.

Earlier posts shared by Roberto Billia indicated that the rehabilitation of 9G-ADV had begun many months before. One of the older Facebook posts from January 2023 showed him and others standing beside the aircraft as they worked to restore it.

"Almost ready, after 21 years is almost ready to get in the sky once again. Yesterday, it had an inspection by GCAA to release the permit for the test flight."

The 9G-ADV plane, which crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026, is pictured in January 2023 before its test flight after rehabilitation. Photo source: Roberto Billia

Source: Facebook

From the above posts, the 9G-ADV was inspected by the GCAA and received a permit for its first test flight after the rehabilitation in January 2023. The test flight happened in February, and it was subsequently certified.

At the time of this report, YEN.com.gh could not confirm whether the plane was under the ownership of Gianair or being operated by another airline.

Tema plane crash confirms Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, had been trending in the wake of the unfortunate plane crash.

The trend comes after videos showing Prophet Adjei, during his online prayer session, detailing a vision about a plane crash, emerged online.

In that video, he stated that he foresaw that the plane, while in flight, was suddenly hit by a strong wind in flight.

Source: YEN.com.gh