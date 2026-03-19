21-year-old A.M.E Zion Senior High School Student Dies After Being Attacked By Bees
- Emmanuella Quainoo, a 21-year-old student, tragically died after a bee attack on her campus
- Medical staff recommended urgent care after the incident, but her condition deteriorated rapidly after the attack
- Her grandmother expresses heartbreak over the loss when she spoke to the media
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A 21-year-old final-year student at the A.M.E Zion Senior High School in the Central Region has died after being attacked by bees on the school premises.
The deceased, Emmanuella Quainoo, had enrolled at the private school for remedial classes to improve her science scores following an earlier WASSCE attempt.
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, she was reportedly swarmed by bees while on campus.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Emmanuella could not survive the attack.
Medical staff reportedly recommended urgent treatment, including a blood transfusion, but her condition rapidly deteriorated.
Citi News reported that her grandmother, Vida Ayi Mensah, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.
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“We heard she had been attacked by bees at school, so we rushed there and took her to the hospital. She passed away the next day."
“We saw the doctors attending to her. She asked us to buy medications, which we had already done, and they also said she’d need a blood transfusion. While at the pharmacy, I was called that she had died, so I didn’t proceed.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.