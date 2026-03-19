Bediako, a Ghanaian man in Germany expressed his desire to return to Ghana after a decade in Germany without legal documents

The Ghanaian man attributed his urge to return home to loneliness in Germany and not having a legal document to stay in the country

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Bediako, a Ghanaian man living in Berlin, Germany, said he wants to return to Ghana after staying in the European country for 10 years.

The Ghanaian immigrant said that even though he has been in Germany for a decade, he does not have the legal documents which would allow him to stay and work freely.

A Ghanaian man wants to return home after living in Germany for 10 years without documents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Bediako said even though he tried to get his document, the person who was to help duped him.

He added that aside from the fact that he does not have his documents, he is also lonely and does not get to live the life he wants to live because of his work schedule.

"I am unable to go out. My routine is work and home. I can't hang out with friends because while some are home, I am at work and vice versa. Our schedules are not the same. I am just fed up with living in Germany. I want to come back to Ghana."

When asked why he had not returned yet, Bediako said the stigmatisation involved scares him and others in the country discourage him from going back.

"Other Ghanaians here tell me to wait till I get my documents before I go back. They think that if I have stayed for 10 years, then I should endure till I become legal. I am also concerned about what people will think of me when I return. The stigmatisation, but the stigma from people, is holding me back. I’veyears inbothers me."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens encourage Ghanaian immigrants to return

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@charlesowusu8033 said:

"I'm home enjoying my peace of mind."

@denniskwei-nsoro7279 wrote:

"Be confident, my guy, and step out. There are so many people who are just like you looking for friends."

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"He appears to be frustrated; however, he should remain focused on planning his life according to his resources while remaining thankful to God."

@adamstamimu3508 wrote:

"Most of the guys in Europe have a problem with loneliness. and is true single life in Europe is not easy at all, imagine. 10 years."

@gaza3702 said:

"I fled from the Ukraine war to Germany. I became a full chef in a happy vegan restaurant in Konstablawache, Frankfurt "determination" in less than a year. I was stripped of my fiction 2 years later after learning their language in less than a year. My greatest decision was coming to Spain. I slept outside for a while and faced border issues. I'm a permanent worker now at Amazon as an L3 sortation associate and also specialising in my IT skills. My fellow Ghanaians told me farm work nkoaa here, and that's true if u don't know book forget it. Earning 15.39 /hr is a good start. Herr Germany, I nearly got mad."

Source: YEN.com.gh