Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is back in the squad for the March internationals after recovering from injury

Bayern youngster Lennart Karl has been rewarded after his impressive Champions League performances

Germany’s 26-man squad combines experienced stars with emerging talent ahead of the Ghana friendly

Germany have announced a strong squad for their upcoming friendly against Ghana, with Antonio Rudiger among the names included for the March international window.

The Real Madrid defender is joined by several established stars, including Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, as Julian Nagelsmann prepares a 26-man group that mixes experience with emerging talent.

Antonio Rudiger Named in Germany's 26-Man Squad for Ghana Friendly

Source: Getty Images

Germany name squad for Ghana friendly

One of the most notable inclusions is Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl, who received his first senior call-up after impressing with his recent performances in the Champions League.

The call came just a day after the 18-year-old scored once and set up another in Bayern’s victory over Atalanta, taking his return to four goals and two assists in his first seven Champions League appearances.

He had already made history earlier in the campaign by becoming Bayern’s youngest-ever scorer in the competition on his first start in October.

Karl’s Bayern teammate Jonas Urbig is also in contention to make his international debut. The goalkeeper has stepped in while Manuel Neuer continues to deal with calf problems.

Urbig recently recovered from a concussion in time to feature in the second leg of Bayern’s 10-2 aggregate win over Atalanta on Wednesday, helping ease what had become a growing injury concern in goal.

Rudiger returns to Nagelsmann’s squad for the first time since September after a hamstring injury ruled him out for much of the first half of the season, including Germany’s last four World Cup qualifying matches.

There is also a recall for Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav, who comes back into the squad after scoring in each of his last five Bundesliga matches. With 16 league goals to his name, Undav is currently the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga behind Bayern forward Harry Kane.

Germany are set to face Switzerland away on March 27 before taking on Ghana in Stuttgart three days later.

The four-time world champions have been drawn in a World Cup group alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Austria name star-studded squad for Ghana friendly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Austria has named a strong squad for their upcoming international friendly against Ghana, with captain David Alaba headlining the list released ahead of the March clash.

The Real Madrid defender is joined by several experienced figures, including Marko Arnautović and Michael Gregoritsch.

Source: YEN.com.gh