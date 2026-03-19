Lionel Messi becomes only the second player in history to score 900 top-level career goals, adding another historic chapter to his legendary career

From Barcelona to PSG to Inter Miami, Messi’s relentless goal-scoring exploits continue to amaze fans worldwide, proving he remains a gem

Lionel Messi scored a lion's share of his career goal tally for FC Barcelona, where he cemented his status as a true great of the game

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Football superstar Lionel Messi became only the second player ever to reach 900 top-level career goals when he found the net for Inter Miami CF against Nashville SC on Wednesday, March 18.

The Argentina international scored just seven minutes into the Concacaf Champions Cup last-16 second-leg clash at Geodis Park in Tennessee, marking yet another milestone in his storied career.

Messi scores his 900th goal, cementing his place among football’s all-time greats with Inter Miami and Argentina. Image credit: Dustin Markland

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Inter Miami in June 2023, the 38-year-old forward has netted 81 goals in 92 appearances, helping the club lift both the Leagues Cup and the MLS Cup, according to the BBC.

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest ever players and has also amassed hundreds of goals for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Argentina national team, while winning the Ballon d’Or eight times.

900-goal ace Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of Messi's 900 career goals

Messi’s scoring feats began early. He became Barcelona’s youngest ever scorer at 17 years, 10 months, and seven days, netting just three minutes after coming on for Samuel Eto’o in a La Liga match against Albacete in May 2005.

According to Transfermarkt stats, that goal was the first of 672 for the Catalan club during a legendary 17-year stint.

In 778 appearances for Barcelona, Messi helped the club secure 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, four UEFA Champions League titles, three Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

During his two seasons in Ligue 1, he scored 32 goals in 75 appearances, forming a formidable attacking trio with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

After leaving PSG at the end of the 2022-23 season, Messi, fresh off leading Argentina to their World Cup triumph in Qatar, joined MLS side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham.

On the international stage, Messi has earned 196 caps for Argentina, scoring 115 goals for the three-time world champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Cristiano Ronaldo and his remarkable career goal tally, as the Al Nassr superstar continues to defy age and set new benchmarks in the Saudi Pro League.

The legendary forward, known for his spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid, has consistently found the back of the net wherever he has played.

From Portugal to England, Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has proven himself a perennial goal-scoring machine, combining longevity, consistency, and sheer talent to remain at the top of the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh