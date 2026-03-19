TikTok star has made headlines again as she finally speaks the truth about her allegations against Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The content creator had earlier accused the Old Tafo MP of going on a date with her a few months before his wedding to Dr Charis

Lopez's recent confession has triggered a massive stir on social media as angry Ghanaians blast her for lying against the NPP MP

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TikToker Lopez has made headlines again as she finally speaks the truth about her allegations against the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

TikTok Lopez finally speaks the truth about her allegations against Vincent Ekow Assafuah as she claims she had lied. Image credit: @lopez_official0, @thebbcghana

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, following the private wedding of MP and his lover, Dr Charis, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez surfaced on social media with an allegation against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited because she thought their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez said she was thrilled to see footage of Vincent Ekow Assafuah rocking his kente as he married the love of his life, which made her believe the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date.

The TikToker, believed to be heartbroken, shared screenshots of her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

She added that the politician even asked her to sleep over during one of their meetings, but she turned him down because she did not like the idea. According to Lopez, she has now blocked the MP. The TikToker's rant sparked a massive reaction on social media, with many observers questioning her intentions for calling the MP out.

The claims from the content creator sparked a massive controversy on social media, with Vincent Ekow Assafuah and his wife reacting.

The TikTok video of Lopez accusing Vincent Ekow Assafuah is below:

TikToker Lopez speaks about allegations against Vincent

In a video shared by Gossip24tv’s Clement Nana Asamoah on his official TikTok page, Lopez was seen confessing to his earlier claim.

According to her, she only made the accusations against Vincent Ekow Assafuah to trend. She further stated that it wasn't her intention to disgrace the MP in such a manner, claiming she did not know him.

“I have a confession to make. I didn't mean to disgrace someone like this. I just did it for a trend, and moreover, I didn't know the results would lead to something like this. Before God and man, I did not know him. Help me apologise to the Honourable,” she said.

TikToker Lopez's recent remarks have stirred a debate on social media, with many questioning why she was now speaking up. Others also alleged she might have been sued, or the video might have been AI-edited.

The TikTok video of TikToker Lopez is below:

Reactions to Lopez's confession

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after TikToker Lopez made the confession.

Fafali wrote:

“She’s been threatened, and as a result, she has to apologise and retract the statement since the man in question is an MP. She values her life.”

Chaperone wrote:

“I am sure this is an edited video. This is not real.”

Efya Sewani wrote:

“I know you did not lie. It is ok, because some of us already understand what is going on.”

Miss Dartey wrote:

“I feel so bad for Lopez. May God grant her whatever her heart desires.”

Jay wrote:

“She might be under duress, and this goes ahead to prove that she did not lie.”

Sacred wrote:

“She has been served by the court, I believe. Hon. has sued her; if not, why is she confessing now?”

Lavon wrote:

“But you just came out and destroy someone’s image just like that. We play too much with certain things in this country.”

TikTok Lopez drops serious accusations against Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, after he married Dr Charis. Image credit: @lopez_official0, GHnewsmedia

Source: Facebook

Lopez alleges threats over Vincent Assafuah saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lopez alleged threats she had received on social media over her allegations against Vincent Assafuah.

She claimed that the safety concerns had pushed her to delete her videos about the MP from her TikTok page.

Lopez noted that she had decided to move on with her life and stop speaking about the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh