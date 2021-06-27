- Family of the slain police officer are being urged to forgive the killers

- A Catholic Priest requested for prayers for all police officers

- The date for Officer Emmanuel’s funeral is set for July 23 to July 25

A Catholic Priest, Father Patrick Amonoo, has urged family and friends of the slain police officer to pray for his assassins and the bullion van attackers ok Korle-Bu.

Pray for the killers of bullion van police officer - Catholic Priest begs family (Photo: UGC/modified by writer)

Source: Instagram

Ministering at the one-week requiem service of the Police Officer, Emmanuel Osei, the Catholic Priest prayed for the bereaved family to be forgiving of the killers and also commit their hearts to the Lord.

“I will urge you all to pray for the criminals who took the life of our brother and son. Let us also pray for the Ghana Police Service for sacrificing their lives to protect us even though it remains a challenging task. Like Abraham in the Bible who was asked to sacrifice his only son, Isaac to God, let us have hope in him,” he stated.

The date for Officer Emmanuel’s funeral is set for July 23 to July 25 at Nyanyano-Kakraba in the Central Region. His funeral will be solely taken care of by the Police Administration.

