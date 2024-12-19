Fella Makafui, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, was teary-eyed as she reflected on the year 2024 and the challenges she faced

The actress wrote a lengthy caption indicating how she battled through a tough 2024 and how her close friends and family stood by her

One of the most notable challenges Fella faced in 2024 was her much-publicised divorce from rapper Medikal and the drama it caused

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has shared an emotional video, reflecting on the challenges she faced in 2024.

In the TikTok video, she was teary-eyed as she recounted her struggles throughout the year, including a highly publicised divorce.

Fella Makafui reflects on the challenges of 2024 including her divorce from Medikal. Photo source: fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella wrote a detailed caption explaining how she dealt with difficult times and credited her close friends and family for their support.

Fella discusses her divorce from Medikal

One of the most significant challenges she faced was her widely publicised divorce from rapper Medikal, which sparked media drama and became a major topic of discussion in 2024.

Despite the hardships, Fella expressed gratitude for her journey. She acknowledged that the tough periods tested her strength and affected her mental health and peace of mind.

She mentioned that she had learnt a lot of lessons and was now better equipped to handle challenges. In the video, she wiped her tears as she tried to stay composed while staring at the camera.

Fella Makafui's emotional video sparks emotion

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maadjoa❤️❤️ wrote:

"The most strongest woman I’ve ever known. Love you mama."

Nhana Ahrma commented:

"I don't know why this particular year brought about betrayal.. hmmm but all the same we stood fast."

Kwaku Manu shares struggle before success

Kwaku Manu also recounted his experiences during the unveiling of his new mansion in a social media video.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had detailed how he used to squat at friends' homes as he did not have his own.

The actor used the occasion as an opportunity to motivate Ghanaians not to give up as he reflected on what he created.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh