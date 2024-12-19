Fella Makafui Weeps As She Reflects On Divorce With Medikal And Other Challenges
- Fella Makafui, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, was teary-eyed as she reflected on the year 2024 and the challenges she faced
- The actress wrote a lengthy caption indicating how she battled through a tough 2024 and how her close friends and family stood by her
- One of the most notable challenges Fella faced in 2024 was her much-publicised divorce from rapper Medikal and the drama it caused
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has shared an emotional video, reflecting on the challenges she faced in 2024.
In the TikTok video, she was teary-eyed as she recounted her struggles throughout the year, including a highly publicised divorce.
Fella wrote a detailed caption explaining how she dealt with difficult times and credited her close friends and family for their support.
Fella discusses her divorce from Medikal
One of the most significant challenges she faced was her widely publicised divorce from rapper Medikal, which sparked media drama and became a major topic of discussion in 2024.
Efiewura actress Little battled a health condition which took her life - Close friend shares details
Despite the hardships, Fella expressed gratitude for her journey. She acknowledged that the tough periods tested her strength and affected her mental health and peace of mind.
She mentioned that she had learnt a lot of lessons and was now better equipped to handle challenges. In the video, she wiped her tears as she tried to stay composed while staring at the camera.
Fella Makafui's emotional video sparks emotion
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
Maadjoa❤️❤️ wrote:
"The most strongest woman I’ve ever known. Love you mama."
Nhana Ahrma commented:
"I don't know why this particular year brought about betrayal.. hmmm but all the same we stood fast."
Kwaku Manu shares struggle before success
Kwaku Manu also recounted his experiences during the unveiling of his new mansion in a social media video.
YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had detailed how he used to squat at friends' homes as he did not have his own.
The actor used the occasion as an opportunity to motivate Ghanaians not to give up as he reflected on what he created.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.