Couple Marks 59th Wedding Anniversary; Shares Sweet Photo as Social Media Reacts

A popular American author, Ken Blanchard, celebrated his 59th wedding anniversary with his lovely wife as he said he has been lucky

The husband shared a photo on LinkedIn to show off the woman who has made him happy for decades

Many people said he is among the few fortunate ones who have had to experience committed love for long

A husband and writer, Ken Blanchard, has taken to his LinkedIn page to celebrate love with his wife, Margie.

Ken showed off how he has enjoyed committed love as he marked the 59th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Ken Blanchard and his wife celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary. Photo source: LinkedIn/Ken Blanchard

I hope you are as lucky

Sharing a photo of him and the woman, the man said he hopes his followers on the platform are as lucky as he has been.

In the snap, Margie stood behind him with her hands placed on his shoulders. Both of them had warm smiles.

This is so beautiful

As at the time of writing this report, their photo has almost 30,000 likes with over 3,600 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

Judith Rothrock said:

"Beautiful, tomorrow is my 41st…. and I have been lucky too."

Roger Blackstock said:

"Ken, you need not apologize for anything! Thank you and congratulations for sharing the news of your 50th anniversary. You and Maggie look fantastic!"

Carrie Dubray said:

"Thank you Ken for sharing a very special time that very few are fortunate to experience."

Carlos Arribas said:

"Congratulations! I hope to be blessed with as many years in my marriage! My wife and I are celebrating our 35th wedding anniversary this year. I wish you health and many more years together!"

Raghunandan Akur Raman said:

"Amazing togetherness! What more can both of you ask for? Margie must be as much in love as you continue to be."

