A member of the Parkoso royal family, Opanin Yaw, also known as Nana Doctor, has cast doubt on the legitimacy of Daddy Lumba’s December 13 funeral

In a video, he accused family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of bypassing key customs required before organising the event, saying it was illegitimate

A dispute has fractured the late legend's family, with Abusuapanin and the late legend's immediate family at loggerheads on when to hold his funeral

A member of the Parkoso royal family and a relative of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has cast doubt on the organisation of highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025.

In the aftermath of his death, a dispute broke out between his family over the time for his funeral to be held.

The family head of the Ekuona royal family of Parkoso, from which Daddy Lumba hailed, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, scheduled December 13, 2025, for the event.

Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and other members of his immediate family widely disagreed with the date, citing the lack of a legitimate autopsy to determine the late musician’s cause of death and other factors.

Despite staunch opposition from Daddy Lumba’s immediate family and several court battles, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has persisted, with preparations currently underway fully for the funeral at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a few days.

Parkoso royal blasts Abusuapanin over Lumba’s funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page GH Vibe Check on December 10, a member of the Parkoso Royal family, identified as Opanin Yaw, also known as Nana Doctor, slammed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over his conduct.

The royal, who said he was the Abusuapanin’s brother, stated that after Daddy Lumba’s death, custom demanded that he officially inform the Parkosohene with a drink before commencing preparations for the funeral, but he never did so.

"He is supposed to come and see me with drinks to inform me of my nephew’s death, but he has failed to do so. Let me ask you, if someone dies and you do not inform their chief, can you hold a funeral?" Opanin Yaw said.

He said there was a time that he received a call that Abusuapanin, along with the Dadiesoabahene and the Saamanhene, were coming to make the official announcement, but that they never arrived.

Opanin Yaw said they skipped the Parkosohene entirely and went to see his overlord, the Nsutahene.

The Parkoso royal stated that Abusuapanin’s conduct was disrespectful and that whatever funeral he holds would be illegitimate since he failed to carry out all necessary traditions and customs.

Abusuapanin visits Manhyia before Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had led a delegation to inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of Daddy Lumba's upcoming funeral.

A video showed the family head, accompanied by Denise Fosuh, two of Odo Broni’s children, and other relatives, visiting the Asantehene’s palace on December 8, 2025.

