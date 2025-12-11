Melissa Ashworth is an American former secretary best known for being the ex-wife of Brandon Blackstock, a famous talent manager. Ashworth lives a quiet life in Maryville, Tennessee, where she focuses on her personal well-being and her family life with her two children.

Key takeaways

Melissa and Blackstock were married from 1999 to 2012 .

were married from . Melissa Ashworth and Brandon are parents to Savannah Blackstock and Seth .

and . Ashworth has publicly talked about her friendly relationship with Kelly Clarkson in the past. Kelly was also married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022.

in the past. Kelly was also married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022. Melissa Ashworth has kept her personal life away from the public.

Melissa Ashworth's profile summary

Full name Melissa Ashworth Wells Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 1974 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Maryville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Mark Ashworth Mother Debra Siblings 1 Marital status Jack Midkiff Children 2 Profession Former secretary Net worth $800,000-$5 million

Meet Melissa Ashworth: Her background

Melissa Ashworth Wells was born on 29 July 1974 in the United States. She is 51 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Melissa's parents are Mark Ashworth and Debra. She grew up alongside her brother, Brian Ashworth.

Ashworth is a former secretary who worked for an unidentified firm. Additionally, she competed on the 2019 AREA III NAJYRC Event Team for the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

Melissa Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship timeline

Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock were married between 1999 and 2012. Brandon was an American talent manager who died on 7 August 2025 at the age of 49 from melanoma. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship journey.

1999: Ashworth and Brandon exchange marriage vows

Ashworth and Brandon tied the knot on 29 May 1999 in an undisclosed place.

2002: The ex-couple welcomes their first child

Savannah Blackstock, the first child of Melissa and Brandon, was born on 7 June 2002. She is 23 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

2006: Ashworth and Brandon welcome another child

The talent manager and Ashworth's second child, Seth Blackstock, was born on 21 November 2006, making him 19 years old as of this writing. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

2012: Melissa and Brandon part ways

Melissa Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock officially ended their marriage in 2012, closing a chapter in their lives. The separation marked a turning point for both, paving the way for new personal journeys.

Do Kelly Clarkson and Melissa Ashworth get along?

Melissa has confessed in past interviews about her close bond with Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson is an American singer and television personality who was married to Melissa's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, from 2013 to 2022.

In December 2013, Melissa disclosed to Radar Online that she admired Kelly and Brandon’s marriage. She said,

I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple, so if I say anything, it’s going to be positive.

During another interview with Radar Online in June 2014, the former secretary talked about the strong ties between her and Kelly. She said,

We have a wonderful relationship. I love Kelly, and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.

Is Melissa Ashworth currently married?

Ashworth is married to Jack Midkiff as of this writing. Jack is a pastor and a singer at the High Praise Church in Maryville, Tennessee. The former celebrity spouse and Midkiff tied the knot in 2019.

FAQs

Who is Melissa Ashworth? Melissa is an American former secretary widely known for being the ex-wife of Brandon Blackstock, a famous talent manager. How old is Melissa Ashworth? She is 51 years old as of 2025. Ashworth was born on 29 July 1974. What is Melissa Ashworth's ethnicity? Melissa is of white ethnic background. For how long were Melissa Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock married? The ex-couple were married for 13 years. They tied the knot in 1999 and later divorced in 2012. Who is Brandon Blackstock's first wife? His first wife was Melissa Ashworth. Is Brandon Blackstock still alive? Unfortunately, Blackstock died from melanoma on 7 August 2025 at the age of 49. Who was with Brandon Blackstock when he died? Brandon was dating Brittney Marie Jones at the time of his death. Brittney served as his production assistant between 2016 and 2018. Who is Melissa Ashworth married to as of this writing? Ashworth has been married to Jack Midkiff, a singer and pastor, since 2019. Did Melissa Ashworth and Chris White get married? Ashworth and Chris White, a karate instructor, were married from 2014 to 2016. Does Melissa Ashworth have children? She shares two children with Brandon Blackstock, a daughter, Savannah, and a son, Seth. Does Melissa Ashworth have an Instagram account? She seemingly has a private Instagram account.

Melissa Ashworth was the first wife of American talent manager Brandon Blackstock, and a former secretary based in Maryville, Tennessee. She shares two children with Brandon, Savannah, and Seth. Ashworth has been married to Jack Midkiff, a pastor and a singer at the High Praise Church, since 2019.

