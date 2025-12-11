Ghanaian musician Efya has talked candidly about her strong bond with music, characterising it as both her life's purpose and the cornerstone of her profession.

In an interview with TV3 on December 10, 2025, Efya stated that she found her purpose at a very young age and has since committed herself to becoming the artist she wanted to be.

Source: Instagram

Efya says music is her purpose on earth

Ghanaian musician Efya has explained that music has always been her real purpose in life, a calling that has moulded her personality and directed every phase of her artistic development.

The songstress clarified that she had felt a strong connection to songs, lyrics, and performances since she was a little child and that she thought her voice was a gift meant to inspire and change people's lives.

In an exclusive interview with Anita Akuffo and Godwin Namboh, she reflected on how her experiences in the music industry over the years have helped her release songs that resonate with Ghanaians and fans worldwide.

She emphasised that music had given her direction, fulfilment, and a sense of responsibility to use her talent positively.

"Music is life to me. It’s a very defining moment where I can actually acknowledge my purpose originally," she said.

"Knowing that this is what I was brought on earth to do at a very early age and being able to get fundamental for it to build a very solid rock so that I can be able to go into the kind of artiste I want to be," she noted

"I've been able to define myself, change from one character to another, and transform myself over the years, but it takes a lot of hard work," she said.

"She stated, "I just want to become a big part of what music means to me and that would be me being grateful that I found my purpose at the age that I did."

"I've been able to build it where I've built a very powerful influence, not just for myself but for other female artists. I like pushing myself, so I'm trying to see what I'm going to do next. It's really exciting to see," she continued.

Efya discusses her songs with Sarkodie

Ghanaian musician Efya has collaborated with BET award-winning rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie.

They have collaborated on several popular songs, including hits like "Jorley," "Saara," "Devil in Me," "I'm In Luv With You," and "Where Did I Go Wrong.

During the interview, the 38-year-old explained that Saara was her favourite song with the rapper, which has sparked conversations online.

Source: YEN.com.gh