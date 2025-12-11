A young Ghanaian lady shared her reaction after she secured a breakthrough in her quest to pursue tertiary education

This comes as a video showing her in an excited mood after being admitted to study at the University of Ghana

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the young lady on her admission to the University of Ghana

Congratulatory messages have flooded a young Ghanaian lady after she took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.

Celebrating her academic feat, the lady, known on TikTok as @_nyamekye.ee, posted a short clip announcing that she had been offered a Bachelor of Science in Administration programme at the university.

She disclosed that she was very excited to have gained admission, especially after having waited for four years.

The video then showed the lady enjoying some fun moments as she hung out with friends and was subsequently seen paying her fees.

The caption of the adorable video was:

"Jan to March: Answered prayers, new vibes, and a little bit of boring, but mostly blessings in disguise."

UG issues directions to newly admitted students

The University of Ghana, on December 9, also issued a statement to applicants who have been offered admission.

The university announced that an Admissions Assistance Desk had been set up to aid newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The statement explained that the desk will operate from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025, where it will offer guidance regarding admission processes, inquiries, and related support services.

UG releases approved fees for diaspora halls

The University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) also made public the approved residential fees for the various diaspora halls for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The diaspora halls are Jubilee Hall, Alexander Adu Kwapong Hall, Hilla Limann Hall, Jean Nelson Aka Hall, Elizabeth F. Sey Hall, and the International Students Hostel. The others are Valco Hostel, Legon Hall Annexe C, Mensah Sarbah Hall C/D, Akuafo Hall C, and Akufo Hall D.

Watch the video below:

Peeps congratulate SHS graduate on UG admission

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the young lady for gaining admission to the nation’s premier university.

Skyglory stated:

"Congratulations, I have also received mine."

Qruz Empire opined:

"Congratulations, The best University."

Lil Delly added:

"Me too, same program, maybe different specialization. God did it."

Minister Agnes added:

"Welcome to the school of premium... proceed with integrity."

George Arthur added:

"Welcome to UG, welcome to the business school. Looking forward to seeing you."

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"She is an inspiration. I still have high hopes I will get positive news from the dream university. If not, I would visit the applicant desk on Monday to get whatever concerns I may have. Congrats, Dorothy, well deserved."

