Controversial Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has spoken after resolving the alleged intellectual property theft case involving record producer MOG Beatz on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Shatta Wale Teases MOG Beatz After Settling Intellectual Property Theft Dispute

Source: Twitter

Earlier, MOG Beatz issued a press release on social media to announce that he and Shatta Wale had settled their dispute.

The producer, who has had a longstanding feud with the SM boss, expressed his gratitude to his legal team for their help in the resolution of the case.

He also thanked an individual named Mr Seidu and music executive K.J. Spio for their support and guidance in the pursuance of the case.

Shatta Wale teases MOG Beatz after resolution

Reacting to MOG Beatz's statement on the matter, Shatta Wale teased the award-winning producer for issuing a press release after securing $20k from the case. The dancehall musician claimed that the sound engineer was the son of a poor man.

The SM boss also claimed that he would have purchased a house and a luxury vehicle for the producer if he had exercised patience and not publicly expressed his grievances over their dispute.

He wrote:

"20k dollar and you go do press release. Poor man pikin !!! Like if you take your time, small, I'll buy you a house and a G-Wagon. Enjoy your $20k, sha!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh